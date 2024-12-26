'I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me...': 3 defining quotes of Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh, India’s former Prime Minister and the architect of its economic liberalisation, has passed away at 91. The man who famously declared, “No power on earth can stop an idea whose time has come,” leaves behind a legacy of transformation that pulled India from the brink of economic collapse and positioned it as a rising global power.

In July 1991, as Finance Minister, Singh faced India’s gravest financial crisis. Foreign reserves were nearly depleted, inflation was rampant, and the country teetered on the edge of default. In his maiden budget speech, Singh quoted Victor Hugo, announcing India’s path to economic liberalization:

“India is now wide awake. We shall prevail. We shall overcome.”

His policies dismantled the License Raj, opened the economy to foreign investments, and ushered in an era of globalization, privatization, and liberalization that forever changed the nation’s trajectory.

A scholar turned politician, Singh’s integrity and intellect earned him leadership of India’s Congress-led UPA government for two consecutive terms from 2004 to 2014. During this time, he introduced landmark social welfare programs like MNREGA, the Right to Education Act, Aadhaar, and Direct Benefit Transfers. Yet, his tenure was not without controversy. Critics labeled him a “weak Prime Minister” amid corruption scandals, but Singh stood firm, remarking in 2014:

“I honestly believe that history will be kinder to me than the contemporary media.”

Beyond politics, Singh was unafraid to challenge policies. He called Narendra Modi’s demonetization a “monumental management failure” and criticized the Goods and Services Tax as a “twin blow to the economy.” His ability to combine incisive critique with unwavering civility was unmatched.

Reflecting on Indian politics in 1999, Singh famously quoted Abraham Lincoln:

“You can fool some people for all time, all people for some time, but not all people for all time.”

Manmohan Singh’s life was one of quiet resolve, intellectual brilliance, and a relentless commitment to India’s progress. From pulling the nation out of crisis to steering pivotal reforms, his legacy is a cornerstone of modern India. In the words he cherished: “Promises to keep, and miles to go before I sleep.”

Around 10.30 PM, AIIMS Delhi declared that Dr Singh had passed away at the age of 92. He was earlier admitted to the emergency department of AIIMS, where he breathed his last.

"With profound grief, we inform the demise of the former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, aged 92. He was being treated for age-related medical conditions and had a sudden loss of consciousness at home on 26 December 2024. Resuscitative measures were started immediately at home. He was brought to the Medical Emergency at AIIMS, New Delhi at 8:06 PM. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 9:51 PM," AIIMS Delhi said.