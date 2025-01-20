‘Dreams are not the privilege of the rich’: Gautam Adani shares guiding principle for students 

Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, delivered a speech to the students of Adani International School on Monday, January 20, at their campus in Ahmedabad. During his address, Mr. Adani shared three essential principles he believes will guide the students throughout their lives.

He advised parents, saying, “Equip your children with resilience, empathy, and a sense of service. Encourage them to explore, innovate, and dream, but also ensure they remain grounded by remembering the roots they come from. Teach them that success isn’t about personal achievement but about creating a better world for others. Whether they choose to build their future here or abroad, they must carry the spirit of India with them. Let them be global citizens, but always keep their hearts connected to our ‘Matra Bhumi’ —our motherland.”

Speaking to the educators, Adani emphasized their pivotal role, stating, “You are the creators of dreams. Every lesson you impart and every word of encouragement you offer shapes a life’s trajectory. In today’s rapidly evolving world, your role is more crucial than ever. You are the compass guiding these young minds toward a future of promise and purpose. I believe that a great teacher doesn’t just prepare students for exams; they prepare them for life.”

To the students, he said, “Don’t let the walls of any classroom confine your dreams. Absorb knowledge, but let it fuel your aspirations and ambitions. We live in an AI-driven world, one that is evolving faster than we can comprehend. Let your classroom be the launchpad for your dreams. Use this opportunity to spark your imagination and push your ambitions.”

Adani encouraged the students to think beyond their own personal gains, urging them, “Imagine a world where your actions lift others, where your knowledge empowers the less fortunate, and where your influence inspires change.”

Reflecting on his own journey, Adani noted, “When I began, I didn’t have abundant resources. While many face limitations, you are fortunate to have access to a wealth of resources. Use them wisely.”

He also spoke about the transformative power of failure and persistence: “Failure isn’t the opposite of success — it’s its most important companion. Failures will come, and setbacks will test you, but remember, resilience is the key to extraordinary success. The courage to rise after every fall makes the difference between ordinary and extraordinary outcomes.”

Looking back at his own experiences, Adani shared, “When I started, I had no roadmap, no resources, and no connections — only a dream. That dream was my guiding light, and I nurtured it every single day. I can confidently say that dreams are not the privilege of the wealthy, but the reward of those who dare to believe and work tirelessly.”

Adani concluded his speech by offering three guiding principles to the students: “First, dream relentlessly. Second, learn relentlessly. And third, build relentlessly.”