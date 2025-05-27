Drone-like objects spotted over India-Nepal border, IAF alerted

Mysterious drone-like objects were sighted crossing into Indian airspace from Nepal along the Bihar border on Monday night, prompting a multi-agency investigation and heightened security, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday.

According to Superintendent of Police Yogendra Kumar, personnel from the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) posted at the Kamala border outpost (BOP) in Jaynagar reported the sighting of “mysterious drone-like illuminated objects” over the India-Nepal border in Madhubani district.

“They immediately informed the Indian Air Force authorities in Darbhanga and Delhi. The district police were also informed. An investigation has been started,” Kumar said. He added that “the glowing tiny objects were observed for about half an hour, and they finally went back to the Nepal side.”

Police stations along the India-Nepal border have been instructed to intensify patrolling. “The district police are already on alert and maintaining strict vigil in coordination with other agencies,” the SP added.

The India-Nepal border in Bihar is known to be porous and has previously been used by illegal immigrants and traffickers to cross into Indian territory. Authorities have expressed concern over such activity, especially in the backdrop of heightened security across the state ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit starting May 29.