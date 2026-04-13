Dubai caps flights till May 31, puts Indian airlines under severe revenue stress: Report

Dubai has restricted foreign airlines to just one daily flight to its airports until May 31 due to the Iran crisis, raising concerns of revenue losses among Indian carriers that had planned more flights to the destination than airlines from any other country.

The Federation of Indian Airlines (FIA), representing IndiGo, Air India and SpiceJet, has urged the Indian government to press Dubai authorities to lift the curbs, according to a Reuters report. Failing that, it has suggested reciprocal measures on UAE carriers such as Emirates and flydubai, according to a letter sent on March 31.

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Indian airlines are already grappling with higher fuel costs and longer flight durations to Western destinations due to restrictions on using Pakistani airspace, adding to operational strain.

As per communication from Dubai Airports, carriers will be allowed only one round trip per day to both Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) between April 20 and May 31, Reuters reported. “Carriers continue to be limited to one rotation per day, until capacity allows more to be facilitated ... Additional slots will be allocated if capacity is available,” Dubai Airport wrote in a private email to airlines on March 27, as seen by Reuters.

Airlines have flagged that the curbs are not being applied to Dubai-based carriers, creating an uneven playing field that could lead to “substantial” revenue losses for Indian operators.

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India remains the largest source market for Dubai, with 11.9 million passengers travelling through DXB in 2025. Data shows Indian airlines had scheduled the highest number of flights for April-May, making them the most impacted by the restrictions.

Air India and Air India Express had planned over 750 flights to Dubai during the period, followed by IndiGo with 481 flights and SpiceJet with 61. The cap significantly reduces utilisation of aircraft and capacity for these carriers.

Meanwhile, several global airlines including Lufthansa, Singapore Airlines and British Airways have cancelled flights to Dubai until at least May 31, highlighting the broader impact of the restrictions on international aviation.