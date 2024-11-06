EAM S Jaishankar predicts 'US likely to steer towards more Isolationism' with either Trump or Harris' win

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has forecasted that the winner of the United States presidential election—whether Donald Trump or Kamala Harris—will likely steer the US toward a more isolationist stance, according to a report by Reuters.

Speaking at an event on Wednesday, Jaishankar expressed that the outcomes of the 2024 election are "unlikely" to alter a “long-term trend in US policy,” highlighting a shift that he observed over recent administrations.

Jaishankar noted, “Probably starting from President Obama, the US has become much more cautious about its global commitments.” His comments included references to the US reluctance to deploy troops abroad and the withdrawal from Afghanistan under President Joe Biden.

He added, “President Trump may be more articulate and expressive in that regard. But it’s important to look at the US more nationally than purely in terms of the ideology of the administration of the day. If we are truly analyzing them, I think we have to prepare for a world where the kind of dominance and generosity which the US had in its early days may not continue.”

As the election unfolds, Jaishankar emphasized the potential for future growth in US-India relations, stating on November 5 that both nations have an interest in fostering a collaborative and consensual arrangement.

The stakes are high in the 2024 election, with 538 electoral votes at play and 270 needed for victory. Critical swing states, including Pennsylvania, Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, are key battlegrounds as polls show a very tight race, with Harris and Trump often running neck and neck. If Harris secures the presidency, she will make history as the first woman, first Black woman, and first individual of South Asian descent in the role.

More than 82 million Americans have cast their votes through early or mail-in ballots, suggesting a high turnout for this pivotal election (data sourced from the University of Florida).

(With inputs from Reuters)

