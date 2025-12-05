RBI rate cut: Sensex zooms 400 pts from day's low, Nifty crosses 26,000 mark

Sensex zoomed over 400 pts from the low point of the day in Friday after the Reserve Bank of India cut repo rate by 25 bps. The new repo rate now stands at 5.25%. While Sensex rose 407 pts from 85,078 (low point of the day) to 85,496 in early deals, Nifty added 117 pts to 26,102 from 25,985 (low point of the day).

After the RBI cut repo rate, banking stocks were the top gainers. BSE bankex climbed 397 points to 66,844 and Bank Nifty climbed rose pts to 59,679.

Shares of another rate sensitive sector such as auto were trading higher in late morning deals. BSE auto index too gained 208 points to 61,968 from the previous close of Rs 61,760. Another key rate sensitive index BSE realty rose 101 pts to 7014.

Market cap of BSE-listed firms rose to Rs 468.88 lakh crore in today’s session.

Of 30 Sensex stocks, 18 were trading in the green. Baja twins, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Maruti and TCS were the top gainers on Sensex, rising up to 1.66%.

As many as 64 stocks hit their 52-week highs today. On the other hand, 193 shares fell to their 52-week lows on BSE. Market breadth was negative as out of 3819 stocks traded, 2055 stocks were in the red.

Around 207 stocks remained unchanged.

The apex bank also announced a Rs 1 lakh cr open market operations (OMO) to boost liquidity along with 3-year dollar rupee buy-sell swap.

Previous Session

Sensex gained 158.51 points, or 0.19 per cent, to finish at 85,265.32. The Nifty50 added 47.75 points, or 0.18 per cent, to end at 26,033.75. The market snapped four days of losing streak on Thursday.