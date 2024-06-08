'Earning even Rs 200-250 is getting difficult…': Ayodhya's e-rickshaw drivers blame Lok Sabha results for poor business

E-rickshaw drivers in Ayodhya are unhappy as their business has taken a hit only four months after the inauguration of Ram Mandir. Fewer tourists have been visiting since the Lok Sabha election results as the BJP lost the Faizabad seat even after having a gala celebration of the opening of Ram Mandir. Samajwadi Party's Awadesh Prasad Singh defeated BJP's Lallu Singh in the election.

The lack of attention from the government has resulted in the closure of roads and a decline in the development of Ayodhya, with the potential for other places to face similar conditions if the situation persists, an e-rickshaw driver said.

"We have been driving rickshaws here for 10 years. We have seen Ayodhya being built and developing beautifully. However, let me tell you, the BJP government is facing some difficulties now, and there has been a decline here. The BJP candidate here is responsible because he neither addresses our issues nor meets with anyone. Ministers frequently come here, but they don’t interact with the common people. They come, hold rallies, and leave without engaging with the poor public," an e-rickshaw driver told ANI.

"If this continues, Ayodhya and many other places will face similar issues. Our income has significantly dropped. Where we used to earn Rs 500-800, now earning even Rs 250 is difficult since the election results were announced on the 4th. Within just two days, the situation deteriorated. There used to be a lot of people here," he added.

The recent Lok Sabha election results have cast a shadow over their once-thriving business. With the defeat of the BJP candidate in Faizabad, where Ayodhya lies, the atmosphere in the city had shifted.

As they stood beside their parked rickshaws, the drivers lamented the dwindling number of pilgrims and tourists. "People are seated at places like Ram Mandir and Hanumangarhi, but right now, there are no pilgrims here," they explained. The absence of visitors meant fewer rides, which directly impacted their earnings.

Their income had taken a nosedive since the election results were announced. "Earlier, there were more pilgrims; now, there are fewer," they noted.