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Earthquake alert: Tremors felt in Delhi. Epicentre likely in Afghanistan

Earthquake alert: Tremors felt in Delhi. Epicentre likely in Afghanistan

According to preliminary reports earthquake measuring 6.6 on Richter scale was reported in Afghanistan.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 3, 2026 10:48 PM IST
Earthquake alert: Tremors felt in Delhi. Epicentre likely in AfghanistanEarthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR.

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong earthquake tremors jolted Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India tonight, sparking panic as residents rushed out of homes and office buildings.

The tremors were felt around 9:50 pm across multiple cities, including Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Poonch, Srinagar, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, among others.

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People living in high-rise buildings reported that the shaking lasted a few seconds, with several noticing household items rattling and shifting. According to preliminary reports earthquake measuring 6.6 on Richter scale was reported in Afghanistan.

Residents in multi-story buildings rushed to the stairs, and within no time, large crowds gathered in parks and on the streets outside the societies.

 

This is the third earthquake to hit Delhi-NCR this year. Previously, two tremors were felt in January.

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The first was a 2.8 magnitude earthquake on January 19, with its epicenter in North Delhi. It was followed by a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on the night of January 30th, with its epicenter approximately 60-80 km northeast of Delhi. However, neither of these tremors caused any damage.

Published on: Apr 3, 2026 10:00 PM IST
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