Earthquake alert: Tremors felt in Delhi. Epicentre likely in Afghanistan

Earthquake in Delhi-NCR: Strong earthquake tremors jolted Delhi-NCR and several parts of North India tonight, sparking panic as residents rushed out of homes and office buildings.

The tremors were felt around 9:50 pm across multiple cities, including Noida, Chandigarh, Ludhiana in Punjab, and Poonch, Srinagar, and Udhampur in Jammu and Kashmir, among others.

Advertisement

People living in high-rise buildings reported that the shaking lasted a few seconds, with several noticing household items rattling and shifting. According to preliminary reports earthquake measuring 6.6 on Richter scale was reported in Afghanistan.

6.6 Earthquake reported in Afghanistan 🚨🚨🚨🚨 pic.twitter.com/qNJvOXYTUP — Breaking X (@BreakingXAlerts) April 3, 2026

Residents in multi-story buildings rushed to the stairs, and within no time, large crowds gathered in parks and on the streets outside the societies.

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR and Jammu Kashmir. Residents of J&K, please comment from areas with strong tremors. 🚨🚨 https://t.co/JSJ6cLrhKA — Royal Singh 🦁 (@Royalsinghz3) April 3, 2026

This is the third earthquake to hit Delhi-NCR this year. Previously, two tremors were felt in January.

Advertisement

The first was a 2.8 magnitude earthquake on January 19, with its epicenter in North Delhi. It was followed by a 3.2 magnitude earthquake on the night of January 30th, with its epicenter approximately 60-80 km northeast of Delhi. However, neither of these tremors caused any damage.