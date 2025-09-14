Business Today
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shakes Assam, no casualties reported so far

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shakes Assam, no casualties reported so far

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the epicentre near Dhekiajuli, with strong tremors shaking buildings in Guwahati and nearby towns. The tremors were felt at 4:41 pm and rippled across Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, and China.

Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 14, 2025 5:15 PM IST
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 shakes Assam, no casualties reported so farResidents and officials reported brief but significant shaking, though there were no immediate signs of casualties or major structural damage.

A moderate earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.9 jolted parts of Northeast India and neighboring countries on Sunday, with the epicenter located 16 kilometers from Dhekiajuli in Assam. The tremors were felt at 4:41 pm and rippled across Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, and China.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the epicentre near Dhekiajuli, with strong tremors shaking buildings in Guwahati and nearby towns. Residents and officials reported brief but significant shaking, though there were no immediate signs of casualties or major structural damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation.

(This is a developing story, follow for more updates)

Published on: Sep 14, 2025 5:14 PM IST
