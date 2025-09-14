A moderate earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.9 jolted parts of Northeast India and neighboring countries on Sunday, with the epicenter located 16 kilometers from Dhekiajuli in Assam. The tremors were felt at 4:41 pm and rippled across Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Bhutan, and China.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the epicentre near Dhekiajuli, with strong tremors shaking buildings in Guwahati and nearby towns. Residents and officials reported brief but significant shaking, though there were no immediate signs of casualties or major structural damage. Authorities are monitoring the situation.

Advertisement

(This is a developing story, follow for more updates)