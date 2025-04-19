Business Today
Earthquake tremors jolt Delhi-NCR, Kashmir as 5.8 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan border

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 12:17 PM IST at a depth of 86 km

Business Today Desk
  • Updated Apr 19, 2025 12:56 PM IST
Earthquake tremors jolt Delhi-NCR, Kashmir as 5.8 magnitude quake hits Afghanistan-Tajikistan borderPeople run out of a building in Kashmir following the earthquake.

A 5.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region on Saturday afternoon, sending tremors across parts of northern India, including the Kashmir Valley and Delhi-NCR.

According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the quake occurred at 12:17 PM IST at a depth of 86 km. The epicentre was located in the seismically active Afghanistan-Tajikistan border area, which lies along a tectonic boundary prone to frequent geological shifts.

The tremors triggered brief panic among residents in Delhi-NCR and Kashmir, where mild to moderate shaking was reported. A video circulating from the Kashmir Valley showed people quickly evacuating a building moments after the tremors began.

Despite the widespread tremors, there were no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage from either side of the border. Authorities continue to monitor the situation.

