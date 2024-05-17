EC books Abhijit Gangopadhyay under MCC violation, says his remarks against Mamata Banerjee 'improper'

The Election Commission of India has issued a notice to BJP candidate from West Bengal, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, after his recent remarks against the state's chief minister, Mamata Banerjee. The ECI has booked him under a violation of the election's Model Code of Conduct, after finding Gangopadhyay's remarks 'improper' against Banerjee.

Bengal's ruling, Trinamool Congress (TMC) had moved to the apex poll body on May 16 against the former Calcutta High Court judge (Gangopadhyay) who is also BJP's candidate from the West Bengal's Tamluk, for his speech at public gathering in East Mindapore. The ruling party also included an English transcript of the BJP leader's statement in its lawsuit.

The EC deemed the statement "improper, injudicious, beyond dignity in every sense of the term, in bad taste and to be prima facie violative of the…MCC and Commission's advisory dated March 1, 2024."

The EC has ordered Gangopadhyay, who joined the BJP after quitting as a judge ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024, to respond to its notice by 5 pm on May 20. However, the BJP alleged that the video of Gangopadhyay reportedly insulting Banerjee during an election rally was "fake".

According to the MCC, parties and candidates shall not criticise parts of their opponents' private life, make unproven charges or make remarks that are potentially harmful or violate decency and morals. In its March 1 recommendation to parties ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the EC advised them to observe the MCC and preserve political decorum. It further said that parties and candidates should avoid any behavior that might be seen as offensive to women's dignity.