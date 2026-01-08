ED and I-PAC move Calcutta High Court over searches at Pratik Jain’s residence and office in Kolkata

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and political consultancy firm Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) moved the Calcutta High Court on Thursday, setting the stage for a legal showdown over searches carried out at the office and residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain in Kolkata, according to news agency PTI.

While the ED approached the court alleging interference and obstruction during its investigation, I-PAC challenged the legality of the searches conducted by the central agency.

According to official sources, the searches are part of a money laundering probe linked to an alleged multi-crore rupee coal pilferage scam.

The matter was mentioned before Justice Suvra Ghosh, who is likely to take up the case for hearing on Friday.

The searches sparked political drama on the ground after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee arrived at Jain’s residence in south Kolkata while the ED operation was underway. She later visited the I-PAC office in Salt Lake, alleging that the agency was attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress’ internal documents, hard disks and sensitive data linked to the party’s election strategy.

I-PAC provides political consultancy services to the ruling TMC and also manages the party’s IT and media cell, adding to the political sensitivity of the searches.

Seeking the high court’s intervention, the ED said it must be allowed to carry out its investigation without any hindrance.

In a statement, the central agency alleged that the chief minister entered Jain’s residence during the search and took away key evidence, including physical documents and electronic devices.

The ED further claimed that Banerjee also went to the I-PAC office, from where documents and electronic evidence were allegedly forcibly removed by the chief minister, her aides and police personnel.

The case now awaits a hearing before the Calcutta High Court, even as the episode intensifies the ongoing confrontation between the central agency and the West Bengal government.

(With inputs from PTI)