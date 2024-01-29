ED visits Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Delhi residence as part of money laundering probe

An Enforcement Directorate (ED) team visited Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Delhi as part of a money laundering investigation on Monday, according to official sources.

The visit could be connected to a recent deposition regarding an alleged land fraud case. Soren was questioned by the ED at his official residence in Ranchi on January 20. The ED issued a fresh summons to Soren last week for questioning on either January 29 or January 31. However, Soren, who left Ranchi for Delhi on January 27, had not confirmed the date and time for questioning.

Officials of the federal probe agency accompanied by Delhi Police personnel reached the 5/1 Shanti Niketan building in South Delhi around 9 am, while a number of press photographers, reporters and camera teams stood outside.

The ED previously recorded Soren's statement on January 20 under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). It is believed that the questioning did not get over that day.

The investigation relates to a large-scale illegal land ownership change racket in Jharkhand. The ED has arrested 14 individuals in connection with the case, including Chhavi Ranjan, a 2011-batch IAS officer who served as the director of the state's Social Welfare Department and deputy commissioner of Ranchi.

Also read: Hemant Soren's JMM eyes 7 seats in Jharkhand for 2024 Lok Sabha polls