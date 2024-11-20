Election Commission suspends police officers for voter obstruction during UP bypolls after Akhilesh Yadav's intervention

The Election Commission of India (ECI) took decisive action on Wednesday, suspending two police officers for obstructing voters during the Uttar Pradesh bypolls. The move followed allegations raised by Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, who shared video evidence showing police personnel allegedly hindering voters from exercising their franchise.

In response to Yadav’s concerns, the ECI directed district election officials and police superintendents to investigate the claims. Following verification, Sub-Inspectors Arun Kumar Singh and Rakesh Nadar from the Kanpur Nagar Police Commissionerate were suspended for violating electoral guidelines. The Kanpur Police Commissionerate stated on social media that compliance with election protocols was being strictly enforced.

Bypolls were held in nine key assembly constituencies, including Ghaziabad, Karhal, Sisamau, and Phulpur. The allegations stirred a political storm, with reports surfacing on social media accusing officials of targeting specific communities to prevent them from voting. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar instructed election officials to act impartially, addressing complaints swiftly while ensuring no eligible voter was denied their democratic right.

Akhilesh Yadav's Intervention

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav called on the ECI and the Supreme Court to intervene. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Yadav demanded the suspension of police officers captured in videos checking voter identity documents, asserting that law enforcement had no authority to do so.

After the ECI responded to his complaint, Yadav urged voters to return to polling stations and cast their votes. "The Election Commission has assured that no one will be stopped from voting again. If anyone obstructs you, report to EC officials or political representatives immediately," Yadav wrote on social media.

He emphasized that video evidence would form the basis for legal action against officials who violated electoral norms. "Go without fear and ensure your vote is counted," Yadav urged.

ECI's Warning

The ECI has reiterated its commitment to free and fair elections, warning officials against any biased conduct. It stated that every complaint must be addressed promptly, with offenders held accountable. Election authorities have been tasked with maintaining public confidence and ensuring the sanctity of the electoral process.

The swift action underscores the Election Commission's resolve to maintain transparency and fairness in elections, especially in a politically sensitive state like Uttar Pradesh.