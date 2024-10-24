INDIA bloc will be united under 'cycle' symbol, announces Akhilesh Yadav as he vows victory in upcoming UP bypolls

In a significant announcement on Wednesday, Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav declared that the INDIA bloc will contest all nine seats in the upcoming bypolls under his party's election symbol, the 'cycle.' He emphasized that this decision was driven by a commitment to victory rather than any traditional seat-sharing arrangements.

Related Articles

Yadav asserted the unity between the Congress and the Samajwadi Party, stating, "We stand shoulder to shoulder for a significant triumph. The INDIA bloc is poised to write a new chapter of success in this by-election," he expressed in a post on X.

He further elaborated on the alliance's mission, stating that the election will focus on safeguarding the Constitution, maintaining peace, and upholding the dignity of marginalized communities, including the backward classes, Dalits, and minorities. The bypolls will be conducted on November 13 across nine constituencies: Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Of these, eight seats became vacant following the election of their MLAs to the Lok Sabha, while the Sisamau seat requires a bypoll due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

Initially, the Congress party had requested five of the ten assembly seats, including Milkipur. However, the SP clarified last week that the Congress had agreed to contest only two seats—Ghaziabad and Khair—leaving the remaining seats to the SP.

The Election Commission has confirmed by-elections for nine seats, excluding Milkipur (Ayodhya), with the deadline for filing nominations set for October 25. The SP has already announced its candidates for Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Milkipur, Katehari, Majhawan, and Meerapur.

Vote counting is scheduled for November 23.