Embassy lights back on in Kabul: India revives full diplomatic presence in Afghanistan

India on Tuesday restored its Technical Mission in Kabul to full embassy status, reaffirming its intent to "deepen bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest."

"The Government is restoring the status of the Technical Mission of India in Kabul to that of Embassy of India in Afghanistan with immediate effect," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. "This decision underscores India's resolve to deepen its bilateral engagement with the Afghan side in all spheres of mutual interest."

Advertisement

The MEA said that the Indian embassy in Kabul will further augment India's contribution to Afghanistan's comprehensive development, humanitarian assistance, and capacity-building initiatives, in keeping with the priorities and aspirations of Afghan society.

The development comes nearly two weeks after Muttaqi's visit to India, where he held detailed discussions with External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar on October 10. A joint statement issued after the talks said both sides reviewed a "wide range of issues of mutual interest, as well as important regional developments."

Jaishankar reiterated India's “long-standing friendship with the Afghan people” and “highlighted the deep-rooted cultural and historical ties binding the two nations.” He also conveyed India’s “continued commitment to support the aspirations and developmental needs of the Afghan people.”

Advertisement

Afghanistan’s condemnation of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir featured prominently in the talks. “External Affairs Minister expressed his deep appreciation to Afghanistan for its strong condemnation of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India on 22 April 2025 as well as for the sincere condolences and solidarity expressed with the people and Government of India. Both sides unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries,” the statement said.

It added that the two ministers "underscored the importance of promoting peace, stability, and mutual trust in the region." Both sides "emphasised respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity." Jaishankar "appreciated the Afghan side's understanding of India's security concerns," while Muttaqi "reiterated the commitment that the Afghan government will not allow any group or individual to use the territory of Afghanistan against India."