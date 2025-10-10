'Enough is enough': Pakistan's Khawaja Asif says terror originating from Afghan soil is intolerable

Khawaja Asif, the Defence Minister of Pakistan, recently warned Afghanistan in his address to the country's National Assembly. Asif declared that Pakistan's patience has 'run out' over terrorism 'originating from Afghan soil'.

"Enough is enough. Our patience has limits. Those who shelter or facilitate terrorists -- whether in Pakistan or Afghanistan -- will face the consequences," he said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

He also called for a unified response to all those providing shelter to terrorists inside Pakistan or Afghanistan. Asif went ahead and warned the Afghan Taliban that failure to rein in terrorism could lead to 'collateral damage'.

🚨Breaking :



Khawaja Asif today warned Afghanistan in PaK assembly



“ENOUGH is ENOUGH, our patience has been exhausted. Terrorism originating from Afghan soil is now INTOLERABLE"



He even threatened that they (Pakistan forces) won't hesitate even if there is a risk of large… pic.twitter.com/b7di6ENb1y — OsintTV 📺 (@OsintTV) October 9, 2025

Furthermore, he claimed that during his visit to Afghanistan 3 years ago, the Taliban government demanded 10 billion Pakistani rupees to relocate Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists from the Pak-Afghan border areas to other parts of Pakistan.

Advertisement

He, however, added that the Afghans did not guarantee that this financial aid would put a stop to terror attacks on Pakistani soil. His comments came after Pakistani jets reportedly carried out airstrikes targeting TTP camps in Kabul.

The aerial strike near Shahid Abdul Haq Square was carried out to take down TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud, who took over the command of the terror outfit in 2018, as per Pakistani media reports. Soon after these reports went viral, an audio message from Mehsud stating that he was safe started doing the rounds.

The TTP has carried out several attacks targeting Pakistani military personnel in recent years, with the latest being on October 8. A deadly ambush by the TTP on Wednesday near the Afghan border left 11 Pakistani soldiers, including two senior officers, dead.