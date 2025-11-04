Ethnic unrest, soaring airfares: Tourist arrivals in Manipur crash 90% in FY'25

Tourist arrivals in Manipur have fallen sharply to around 17,000 in FY 2024–25, down from 1.79 lakh in 2019–20, as the northeastern state continues to grapple with over two years of ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities, news agency PTI reported, citing a government statement.

Both the ongoing civil unrest and sky-high airfares have driven travellers away from the state. The matter was raised during a review meeting chaired by Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, who visited Imphal on Monday to assess the progress of central schemes, according to the report.

Responding to a query, state officials told the minister that "the number of tourists visiting the state has drastically decreased from over 1,79,000 (1,67,000 domestic and 12,000 foreign) in 2019–20 to approximately 17,000 (15,700 domestic and 1,300 foreign) in 2024–25."

They urged Kumar to take up the issue of high airfare with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, citing it as a major deterrent alongside the continuing security situation. "The decrease in tourist footfalls is primarily due to civil unrest in the state, while another factor deterring travellers from visiting the state is due to high airfare," the statement said.

During the meeting, Kumar also reviewed the implementation of central programmes and the status of funds released by the Ministry of Home Affairs for relief, resettlement, and rehabilitation of internally displaced persons (IDPs). He called for faster execution of ongoing projects and coordination among departments.

Manipur's tourism sector, once a promising destination for cultural and adventure travellers, has faced repeated setbacks since violence broke out in May 2023, leading to widespread displacement and economic disruption.