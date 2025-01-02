'Even after all toxicity...': Social media post by deceased Delhi bakery owner's estranged wife goes viral

Manika Jagdish Pahwa, the estranged wife of deceased Delhi bakery owner Puneet Khurana, shared an Instagram post on "toxicity and narcissistic abuse" without naming anyone. She made the post days before Puneet Khurana died by suicide amid disputes over divorce and bakery business.

On Tuesday, the 40-year old bakery owner was found hanging in his Delhi home. His family members have accused his wife of torturing him and even daring Puneet to kill himself.

Related Articles

In her post, Pahwa said that she was "healing well" and striving to "be better and to be indifferent". At present, Manika Pahwa has deleted her Instagram account.

She further said in her post: "Well feminism suits me, as idealistic values are my core & feminism means giving & getting mere respect. To one another. No slave treatment, and no stopping some girl to speak her mind.

The woman also said that everyone, regardless of their social status, deserves to be treated with respect.

"I just wish these abusers get to see the mirror someday and understand..that kindness, love, understanding, trust, wisdom, affection and care are all true virtues and hold much more importance than money, property and gold".

Moreover, Puneet's family alleged his wife and in-laws of threatening him almost every day over financial and property issues. They also said that Puneet recorded an almost hour-long video detailling the harassment by his estranged wife and in-laws.

His sister also claimed that Puneet's estranged wife allegedly hacked his Instagram account and misbehaved with people using his social media account.

As per his sister, this prompted Puneet to call Manika at 3 am and they argued about the bakery business over this call. The case has drawn parallels with the Atul Subhash suicide case.

In December 2024, the 34-year old techie was found dead by suicide at his apartment in Bengaluru. He left behind a suicide note spanning around 24 pages and an almost 1½-hour long video detailling the harassment he faced at the hands of his estranged wife and in-laws.