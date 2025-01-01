Another Atul Subhash? 40-year-old Delhi bakery owner commits suicide amid divorce, business dispute with wife

A man in Delhi allegedly committed suicide amid ongoing dispute with his wife regarding the bakery business. The man, identified as 40-year-old Puneet Khurana, was found hanging in his home in Model Town's Kalyan Vihar area on Tuesday.

As per his family, Khurana was "upset with his wife", who he married in 2016. The couple co-owned For God's Cake bakery and another eatery called Woodbox Cafe. Woodbox Cafe closed a while ago, as per an India Today report.

The police said that Khurana last spoke to his wife before taking the extreme step and their conversation was about the bakery business. As per an audio of the last conversation between the couple, the wife alleged that Puneet disgraced her and her family on several occasions.

"You're calling me at 3 am, can't you sleep? You disrespected me and my family," the deceased 40-year-old's wife reportedly said in the call.

He, in return, asked her to tell him what she wanted. "All these things have no meaning right now... Tell me what you want now," he said.

Meanwhile, his family has levelled charges of harassment against his wife Manika Pahwa, her sister, and parents. Puneet's sister accused the wife and his in-laws of mentally harassing and torturing her brother.

"There is a video recording of around 59 minutes, in which Puneet has mentioned details of harassment he faced. The woman had even hacked Puneet's social media account."

The case in Delhi comes weeks after 34-year old Bengaluru-based techie Atul Subhash died by suicide in December last year. 34-year old Subhash was found hanging in his apartment in Bengaluur with a placard saying "Justice is Due".

The software engineer left behind a 24-page suicide note and an almost 90-minute long video detailling the harassment and torture by his wife and in-laws.

If you or someone you know needs support, here are some helpline options:

AASRA offers 24x7 support in English and Hindi. You can contact them at 9820466726 or via email at aasrahelpline@yahoo.com.

Snehi provides assistance from 10 AM to 10 PM every day in English, Hindi, and Marathi. They can be reached at 9582208181 or snehi.india@gmail.com.

Fortis Mental Health operates 24x7 and supports multiple languages including Achiku, Assamese, Bengali, Dogri, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Marathi, Punjabi, Rajasthani, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Call them at 8376804102 for help.

Connecting NGO is available from 12 PM to 8 PM every day and can assist in English, Hindi, and Marathi. Reach out to them at 9922004305 or 9922001122, or email distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com.

Vandrevala Foundation provides 24x7 support in Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, and English. Contact them at 18602662345 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com.