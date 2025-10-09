'Even filed a PIL to stop us...': Shivakumar blames 'garbage mafia' obstacle to a cleaner city

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar recently shed light on Bengaluru's mounting challenges, including traffic congestion, garbage disposal issues, and the city's overall cleanliness. Speaking at a discussion on "GBA: Transformative Vision for Bengaluru with GBA," organised by BPAC and Mount Carmel College, he emphasised that these issues are not unique to Bengaluru but are shared by global and national cities, drawing comparisons to places like London and Delhi.

In his address, Shivakumar acknowledged the city's deep-rooted problems, emphasising that resolving them requires the coordinated effort of multiple agencies. He pointed out garbage dumping, traffic congestion, and poor coordination as some of Bengaluru’s most pressing challenges.

“People are dumping garbage everywhere, and the government can only do so much. Construction debris, too, is being illegally dumped by trucks. We have instructed officials to take strict action,” Shivakumar said. His words echoed the need for a collaborative approach between the government and citizens to foster a green, sustainable Bengaluru.

On the topic of Bengaluru's waste management, he mentioned the ongoing standoff between the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and solid waste contractors, labeling the so-called "garbage mafia" as a major obstacle to a cleaner city. "They have even filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) to stop us from addressing the garbage problem," he remarked.

Shivakumar also shed light on the growth of Bengaluru, revealing that the city’s population has more than doubled since former CM S M Krishna's tenure (1999-2004) from 7 million to 14 million today, with projections indicating it could reach 20 million in the next 10 to 15 years. This rapid urbanisation has prompted the government to decentralize administrative powers by reorganizing the city into five corporations with 368 wards, a significant increase from the previous 198 wards under the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

Responding to criticisms about potholes, Shivakumar highlighted Bengaluru as one of the few cities in India where citizens can directly report pothole issues.

On the topic of urban infrastructure, he defended the planned 40-km tunnel road and the 104-km Bengaluru Business Corridor, projects designed to alleviate traffic congestion. Despite opposition, Shivakumar questioned why Bengaluru should not undertake such projects, especially when cities like Mumbai have done so successfully.

The Deputy Chief Minister also addressed complaints from prominent residents and businesses about the city's road conditions. Notably, former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai, Biocon Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, and logistics firm BlackBuck have cited traffic-related challenges as factors influencing their decision to relocate offices from Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR).

Shivakumar remarked that Bengaluru’s traffic problems are part of a larger global and national issue, noting that even cities like Delhi face similar challenges. "In Delhi, it takes 1.5 hours to travel from the airport to Parliament, yet Bengaluru faces more complaints than Mumbai, Chennai, or Hyderabad," he noted. He further emphasised that managing Bengaluru is no easy task due to the high expectations of its citizens. “Bengaluru is not a planned city,” he said, adding that the city's primary issues — mobility, solid waste management, and drinking water — are challenges faced by many urban areas worldwide.

Shivakumar reiterated the importance of citizen involvement in solving these issues. "Every citizen should understand their responsibility towards the city. Just as the corporation must respond to citizens' needs, every citizen must contribute to the city's betterment," he stated.

In a significant announcement, Shivakumar said that the new civic wards will include a 50% reservation for women, emphasizing the need for more female leaders in governance. “From panchayat to parliament, women are decision-makers in families and should be part of the governance process too,” he said.