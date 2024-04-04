'Even if 1% of this happened, it is extremely shameful': Calcutta HC slams Bengal over Sandeshkhali

The Calcutta High Court on Thursday came down hard on the Bengal government of Mamata Banerjee for the Sandeshkhali incident. The court said that what has happened in Sandeshkhali is extremely shameful. "The entire district administration and the ruling dispensation owe moral responsibility for what has happened in Sandeshkhali," it said while hearing a batch of pleas on the violence there. "100% responsibility lies with the ruling party if the safety of a citizen is under threat; the government is responsible," the High Court said.

Related Articles

In Sandeshkhali, several women have accused a suspended TMC politician Shajahan Sheikh, and his associates of sexual abuse and land grabbing. Shahjahan's name first surfaced earlier this year when a team of ED went to carry out a raid at his house in connection with a ration scam but was attacked by a mob.

Today, advocate Priyanka Tibrewal, petitioner in the suo motu matter in the alleged sexual violence and land grab cases, said she had received several complaints from Sandeshkhali.

"I am putting the affidavit on record. I am not mentioning their names or they will be under threat. There was a lady who went to visit her father whose land was grabbed. She was taken in daylight and raped (by people), including (Sheikh) Shahjahan and other workers. This is not just land grabbing but deep issues, including government land officials. The land records were changed and (they were) asked to file a civil suit. How will these people file a civil suit? If they resist, they are tortured and raped. Even police are involved," she told the court.

During the hearing, Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court, TS Sivagnanam, said even if 1 per cent of what advocate Tibrewal said is true, it would be shameful, considering Bengal boasts of the statistics report of calling itself the safest state for women.

Also, the lawyer assisting the court in the case said that a report had been filed in which all issues, including land grabbing, have been looked at.

"Few lands are being returned. They admitted that lands were grabbed, but the way in which lands are being returned is not proper. Land was grabbed by some people, but now the state is returning the land. How is this happening? We also found that several women are being tortured, and the way complaints are being filed in the police is also not proper," the court's assistant added.

(With inputs from Nalini Sharma)