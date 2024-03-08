'Even statues at Konark sport mini skirts': PM Modi reveals connection between modernity and fashion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made an intriguing connection between "modern" mini skirts and ancient Indian artistry on Friday.

“Many people consider mini skirts to be a symbol of modernity," PM Modi observed. “But if you go to Konark, you will see statues in the centuries-old temples sporting mini skirts and purses on their arms.”

PM Modi, during the inaugural National Creators' Awards at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, made interesting remarks, including a connection between "modern" mini skirts and the promotion of traditional Indian textiles and attire by recipient Janhvi Singh, a 19-year-old content creator.



During the award ceremony, after honoring Janhvi Singh with the Heritage Fashion Icon award, PM Modi drew a parallel between modern fashion trends, such as mini skirts, and the rich tradition of fashion showcased in ancient sculptures at the Sun Temple in Konark. He emphasized India's historical prominence as a trendsetter in the world of fashion.



“This goes to show that even hundreds of years ago, those sculptors had a sense of fashion,” PM Modi remarked.

During the ceremony, he also highlighted the increasing trend of choosing ready-made garments and urged for a greater emphasis on promoting Indian traditional wear internationally. He emphasized the immense potential for Indian fashion in the global market, suggesting that showcasing traditional attire could serve as a powerful means to express India's distinctive cultural identity to the world.



The National Creators Awards, as per the government's statement, are designed to act as a catalyst for utilizing creativity to drive positive transformation. These awards are intended to recognize exceptional contributions and impact across diverse domains, including storytelling, advocacy for social change, environmental stewardship, education, and gaming.



In addition to Janhvi Singh, other notable awardees at the inaugural National Creators Awards include Pankhti Pandey, acknowledged as the 'Green Champion' for her commitment to environmental causes. Keerthika Govindasamy was honored as the best storyteller, while singer Maithili Thakur received the 'Cultural Ambassador of the Year' award.



Gaurav Chaudhary, renowned as Technical Guruji, was celebrated as the Best Creator in the Tech Category, and Kamiya Jani was lauded as the Favorite Travel Creator.