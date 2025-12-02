Delhi has been placed on high alert as authorities prepare a full-spectrum security grid for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s two-day visit beginning December 4, news agency PTI reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

The Russian leader's detailed itinerary is finalised, but the location of his stay is being kept undisclosed due to tight security requirements, sources told the agency. Agencies have been instructed to maintain continuous surveillance throughout the visit.

"From the time of his arrival till his departure, every movement will be monitored by multiple security agencies. We are coordinating minute-to-minute movement details in real time," an official was quoted as saying.

Senior Delhi Police officers are overseeing the entire plan, including traffic management, route sanitisation and area security. "According to the prepared route plan, all locations on the movement map will be secured and sanitized well in advance. Advisories will also be issued about restrictions to minimise inconvenience to commuters," another officer said.

More than 50 members of Russia's advance security and protocol teams are expected in the capital to inspect routes, potential stopovers, and venues before the Russian president's engagements begin.

The visit will see a multi-layered security ring with Delhi Police, central agencies, and Putin's personal security team deployed across the city.

"During the two days, Delhi will witness a multi-layered security ring involving the Delhi Police, central agencies, and Putin's personal security team," an official said. "Specialised units, including SWAT teams, anti-terror squads and quick reaction teams, will be stationed at strategic points across the capital. Drone monitoring, CCTV surveillance, and technical intelligence systems will also be deployed to ensure real-time situational awareness."

Traffic diversions and restricted zones are expected around key areas. Advance public advisories would be issued to minimise disruptions. A police officer told the news agency that "nothing is being left to chance."