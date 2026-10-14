Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP over Jal Jeevan Mission, says 44 Lakh Rajasthan homes await tap water

The senior Congress leader also claimed that payments of about ₹3,200 crore to contractors have remained pending for two years. Citing a media report, he said work on 90 per cent of drinking water projects in the state had come to a standstill.
Rajasthan lags national average
Gehlot said Rajasthan’s tap water coverage under the mission stands at 59.24 per cent, well below the national average of 82.52 per cent, placing the state among the weaker performers.
Official data presented in Parliament also shows that, as of July 18, 2026, around 63.62 lakh of Rajasthan’s 1.07 crore rural households had tap water connections, or about 59.10 per cent coverage.
Congress attacks BJP government
Questioning the BJP’s “double-engine” government, Gehlot asked why households in Rajasthan were still waiting for drinking water despite the party governing both at the Centre and in the state. He contrasted the current pace with his government’s record, saying it had provided more than 14 lakh tap connections in 2022-23 alone.
The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in 2019, aims to provide functional household tap connections to every rural household in India. The Centre has now set a revised nationwide target of December 2028, including for all districts of Rajasthan.
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What happens next
The allegations are likely to intensify political pressure on the Rajasthan government over pending contractor dues and slow project execution. However, the state government has not yet issued a detailed response to Gehlot’s claims.
(With PTI inputs)