Ex-CM Ashok Gehlot attacks BJP over Jal Jeevan Mission, says 44 Lakh Rajasthan homes await tap water

The senior Congress leader also claimed that payments of about ₹3,200 crore to contractors have remained pending for two years. Citing a media report, he said work on 90 per cent of drinking water projects in the state had come to a standstill.

वादा 2025 तक जल जीवन मिशन पूरा करने का, ऐलान बजट में 45 लाख घरों में नल का, और हकीकत यह कि ढाई साल में 14 लाख नल भी नहीं लगे। यह है भाजपा के डबल इंजन का "काम"। भाजपा ने संकल्प पत्र में 2025 तक मिशन पूरा करने का वादा किया, और बजट में 2024-25 में 25 लाख व 2025-26 में 20 लाख, कुल 45 लाख घरों में नल का ऐलान किया। 2025 बीत गया, और अब लक्ष्य ही 2028 तक खिसका दिया गया। हमारी सरकार ने अकेले 2022-23 में एक साल में 14 लाख से ज्यादा कनेक्शन दिए थे। आज 44 लाख परिवार नल के इंतजार में हैं, संवेदकों के 3200 करोड़ रुपए दो साल से अटके हैं और पत्रिका की रिपोर्ट के अनुसार 90% पेयजल परियोजनाओं का काम ठप है। देश का औसत 82.52% है और भाजपा सरकार की कार्यप्रणाली से राजस्थान 59.24% पर सबसे पिछड़े राज्यों की कतार में है। यह वादों की सरकार नहीं, बहानों की सरकार है। भाजपा सरकार जवाब दे, डबल इंजन में भी पानी क्यों नहीं पहुंचा? आखिर क्यों राजस्थान की जनता को डबल इंजन सरकार में पानी के लिए तरसना पड़ रहा है। — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 14, 2026

Rajasthan lags national average

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Gehlot said Rajasthan’s tap water coverage under the mission stands at 59.24 per cent, well below the national average of 82.52 per cent, placing the state among the weaker performers.

Official data presented in Parliament also shows that, as of July 18, 2026, around 63.62 lakh of Rajasthan’s 1.07 crore rural households had tap water connections, or about 59.10 per cent coverage.

Congress attacks BJP government

Questioning the BJP’s “double-engine” government, Gehlot asked why households in Rajasthan were still waiting for drinking water despite the party governing both at the Centre and in the state. He contrasted the current pace with his government’s record, saying it had provided more than 14 lakh tap connections in 2022-23 alone.

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The Jal Jeevan Mission, launched in 2019, aims to provide functional household tap connections to every rural household in India. The Centre has now set a revised nationwide target of December 2028, including for all districts of Rajasthan.

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What happens next

The allegations are likely to intensify political pressure on the Rajasthan government over pending contractor dues and slow project execution. However, the state government has not yet issued a detailed response to Gehlot’s claims.

(With PTI inputs)