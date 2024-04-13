Ex-deputy collector from MP alleges 'betrayal' from Congress over poll ticket

Nisha Bangre, a former deputy collector in Madhya Pradesh, alleged betrayal from Congress after she was denied ticket in the state assembly elections and in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The former deputy collector alleged that she gave up a promising career in the civil services to join Congress, and now feels betrayed by the party and wants her job back.

“I was brave enough to leave my job. They played politics with me. The Congress made me quit my job. The BJP government delayed my resignation. I am facing politics now. I am struggling. Whatever is my fate, I accept it now. This was a big betrayal. This was injustice,” she told The Indian Express.

Bangre also cautioned aspiring civil servants to be politicians and said, “If they are willing to subject themselves and their family to financial, emotional, psychological trauma, they can join politics.”

Bangre was posted as Deputy Collector in Chhatarpur district. She had then hoped she would be able to contest the assembly election from Amla seat of Betul district. “When I got posted in Amla, people suggested I should join politics. I wanted to make pro-people policies,” she said.

During the assembly elections campaign, Bangre claimed that she was approached by Congress, with former state president Kamal Nath leading the push, the Indian Express report quoted her.

“The Congress approached me, I did want to go at the time. In the end I could not get a ticket. If Kamal Nath wanted he could have given me a ticket, but he didn’t because of local politics,” she said.

“After the result there was a big change. They dissolved all the committees. I had no responsibility. If the party had given me a ticket, at least all this would have been worth it. They gave me the post of a spokesperson; I wanted serious organisational duties and not to appear on TV,” she said.

Bangre said that she is open to joining BJP too.

Congress said they offered Bangre all possible responsibilities. “People joining the party cannot come without the condition of getting a ticket. They have to work hard and she was given responsibilities. It takes time to build a career in politics. We supported her through her struggle. If she wants to leave, we can’t stop her,” said a Congress spokesperson.