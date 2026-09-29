Ex-IAS Divya Mittal approved school 3 years ago, construction still hasn’t started

The former IAS officer, who recently resigned from the service, announced that she would enter politics and begin her political journey from Uttar Pradesh. She said she would not join any political party and would instead work with people.

‘What was missing was the intent’

Mittal recalled an incident from her time as an officer when she was inspecting a hill in Lahuriyadah to look into supplying water to the area. A woman approached her and asked for a school because the village school only went up to Class 5.

“Madam, there is a school in our village only up to Class 5. After that, our children’s education ends amidst the forests and mountains. I want a school in my village for the higher classes,” the woman told her.

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The former IAS officer said the woman did not even have water at home but still asked for a school. Mittal said she checked the rules and approved it, but construction had not started even three years later.

कुछ दिन पहले IAS से त्यागपत्र दिया था और आपके मन में कई सवाल छोड़ दिए थे। अपनी बात इस वीडियो में कह दी है। अगर आपको लगे कि ये आपकी भी बात है, तो 9198956957 पर whatsapp मैसेज करिए। pic.twitter.com/mtS6gzBzRw — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) September 29, 2026

“Was there no money? Were there no rules? Was there no approval? Everything was there. What was missing was the intent,” she said.

“If there had been intent, even the mountains would have made way. And when there is no intent, a single file becomes a mountain,” Mittal said. “I want an account of those missing schools,” she added.

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Justice is a right

Mittal also recalled an incident from when she was Special Secretary, Revenue. A landless man approached her carrying his papers and hopes wrapped in a plastic bag. An SDM had leased him government land, but he had not been given possession.

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Mittal said she checked his papers and found the report to be “blatantly false”. The concerned district officer admitted the report was wrong, after which it was withdrawn and action was taken against the person who had prepared it.

The issue of possession, however, remained.

“I called twice. I had people call three times,” Mittal said. The response was, “We have been told from above not to do it.”

“Who is this ‘above’?” she asked. “The Constitution says that the people are at the top. Then why does a person have to run from one place to another to get justice?” Mittal said.

“What is given from above is a favour. Justice is a right,” she added.

Roads, jobs and AI

Mittal pointed to the lack of roads and bridges in villages, saying thousands still have no roads while some are cut off by rivers. Officials know about the potholes, file numbers and deaths, but the missing element is concern.

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She also raised questions about the future of students and young people facing paper leaks, court cases and the growing use of AI.

Families are spending years and money on their children’s education, but there is growing uncertainty over whether those investments will lead to secure jobs.

As a mother of two daughters, Mittal said there may be no easy answers, but there should at least be more questions and discussion about the future of work.

For her, politics has power, foundation stones and noise, but lacks serious discussion about these issues.

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I will not be afraid

Mittal said her aim was not simply to replace one politician but to change politics towards “intent, justice, concern and thought”.

She said she would not join a political party and would instead work with people.

Mittal also spoke about criticism following her resignation, saying a state spokesperson of a major party claimed she had met a senior leader of another major party. She said the meeting never happened.

“So I will not be afraid. I will keep asking questions so that every little girl in this country can speak her mind without being made to fear the darkness of night,” the former officer added.