'I'll do politics but...': Month after resignation, ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal announces entry in politics

"I want to be the voice of those people whose voices cannot reach my office and, even if they do, are not heard," Mittal said. She added that she would seek account of India's 80 years since Independence.

She made it amply clear that she would not join any political party. Mittal said, “I will do politics, but not with any political party. I will do politics with people.” The former IAS officer explained that she plans to build a platform with her supporters.

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"Today, there is everything in our politics, there is power, there is noise, but there is no thinking," she said. She has also released a phone number and WhatsApp number, and appealed to people who identify with her message to get in touch and join her initiative.

Mittal said that she believes that change is possible in the country and that Uttar Pradesh has historically played a significant role in India's journey. Citing instances of alleged administrative apathy, she said that she wants to raise questions about such cases.

"The objective is not only to change one politician; politics has to change," she stated.

She, however has not made it clear whether she plans to contest an election, from which constituency, or whether she intends to form a political party. Her announcement also comes months ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, when political activity in the state is expected to intensify.

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कुछ दिन पहले IAS से त्यागपत्र दिया था और आपके मन में कई सवाल छोड़ दिए थे। अपनी बात इस वीडियो में कह दी है। अगर आपको लगे कि ये आपकी भी बात है, तो 9198956957 पर whatsapp मैसेज करिए। pic.twitter.com/mtS6gzBzRw — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) September 29, 2026

What she said after resigning

Her announcement comes nearly a month after she resigned from the Indian Administrative Service on August 30. The Uttar Pradesh government accepted her resignation on September 15. In her resignation message, Mittal reflected on her work with farmers, families seeking land rights and people with disabilities. She wrote that her administrative career had taught her that “behind every government file is a person”.

आज मैंने 13 वर्षों की अविस्मरणीय यात्रा को अपनी इच्छा से विराम देते हुए IAS से त्यागपत्र दे दिया है।



साधारण परिवेश में पलते हुए मैंने एक अच्छे, सफल जीवन का सपना देखा था। दिन-रात एक कर IIT दिल्ली और IIM बैंगलोर से पढ़ने के बाद, लंदन में नौकरी लग गयी। पर 'सब कुछ' पा लेने पर भी कुछ… pic.twitter.com/4VRXpK8nu8 — Divya Mittal (@divyamittal_IAS) August 30, 2026

Who is Divya Mittal?

Mittal is originally from Rewari in Haryana and studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore. After completing her MBA, she worked in London before returning to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She cleared the examination in her second attempt in 2013, securing the 68th rank, and joined the IAS.

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During her career, she served as district magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria. She later held senior positions in the Uttar Pradesh government, including Special Secretary in the Revenue Department. Her tenure as Mirzapur DM brought her wider public recognition after her administration helped provide piped drinking water to Lahuria Dah, a remote village where residents had relied on tankers for decades.

Her husband, Gagandeep Singh Dhillon, quit government service in May 2022. He currently works as an algorithmic trader with Neuracap. The couple has two daughters, Advika and Avyana.