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'I'll do politics but...': Month after resignation, ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal announces entry in politics

'I'll do politics but...': Month after resignation, ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal announces entry in politics

Former IAS officer Divya Mittal has announced her entry into politics in Uttar Pradesh without joining any party. The move settles speculation after her resignation but leaves her next electoral step unclear.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 29, 2026 12:55 PM IST
'I'll do politics but...': Month after resignation, ex-IAS officer Divya Mittal announces entry in politicsFormer IAS officer Divya Mittal has announced her political plans, raising concerns about artificial intelligence, youth employment and examination paper leaks.
SUMMARY
  • She shared phone and WhatsApp numbers, inviting supporters to join her initiative
  • The Uttar Pradesh government accepted her resignation on September 15
  • Mittal studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore before joining IAS

A month after quitting her 13-year career in the civil services, former IAS officer Divya Mittal has announced that she is entering politics in Uttar Pradesh, but without joining any political party. In a video message posted on X on Tuesday, the 2013-batch Uttar Pradesh-cadre officer said she wanted to work directly with people and take up their issues.

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In her video message, Mittal said that Uttar Pradesh had been her “karmabhoomi” and that she would begin her political journey from the state. She also said she would “fearlessly struggle” for people’s problems while taking them along. Further, she said that she wants to be the voice of those whose grievances remain unheard.

"I want to be the voice of those people whose voices cannot reach my office and, even if they do, are not heard," Mittal said. She added that she would seek account of India's 80 years since Independence.

She made it amply clear that she would not join any political party. Mittal said, “I will do politics, but not with any political party. I will do politics with people.” The former IAS officer explained that she plans to build a platform with her supporters.

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"Today, there is everything in our politics, there is power, there is noise, but there is no thinking," she said. She has also released a phone number and WhatsApp number, and appealed to people who identify with her message to get in touch and join her initiative.

Mittal said that she believes that change is possible in the country and that Uttar Pradesh has historically played a significant role in India's journey. Citing instances of alleged administrative apathy, she said that she wants to raise questions about such cases.

"The objective is not only to change one politician; politics has to change," she stated.

She, however has not made it clear whether she plans to contest an election, from which constituency, or whether she intends to form a political party. Her announcement also comes months ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly election, when political activity in the state is expected to intensify.

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What she said after resigning

Her announcement comes nearly a month after she resigned from the Indian Administrative Service on August 30. The Uttar Pradesh government accepted her resignation on September 15. In her resignation message, Mittal reflected on her work with farmers, families seeking land rights and people with disabilities. She wrote that her administrative career had taught her that “behind every government file is a person”.

Who is Divya Mittal?

Mittal is originally from Rewari in Haryana and studied at IIT Delhi and IIM Bangalore. After completing her MBA, she worked in London before returning to India to prepare for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She cleared the examination in her second attempt in 2013, securing the 68th rank, and joined the IAS.

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During her career, she served as district magistrate in Sant Kabir Nagar, Mirzapur and Deoria. She later held senior positions in the Uttar Pradesh government, including Special Secretary in the Revenue Department. Her tenure as Mirzapur DM brought her wider public recognition after her administration helped provide piped drinking water to Lahuria Dah, a remote village where residents had relied on tankers for decades.

Her husband, Gagandeep Singh Dhillon, quit government service in May 2022. He currently works as an algorithmic trader with Neuracap. The couple has two daughters, Advika and Avyana.

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Published on: Sep 29, 2026 12:49 PM IST
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