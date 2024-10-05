Exit Poll 2024: How accurate have exit polls been for Haryana?

As polling for 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana ends today, the focus has now shifted to exit poll results, which will be released later this evening. Voting, which began at 7 am, will conclude at 6 pm and the exit poll results will be released thereafter.

In 2019, exit polls from various agencies indicated that the ruling BJP was likely to emerge as the single largest party but fell short of predicting the actual results accurately. The required number of seats for a majority in Haryana's 90-member assembly was 46.

Times Now forecast a sweeping victory for the BJP, predicting 71 seats, with the Congress trailing at just 11 seats. Republic TV-Jan Ki Baat exit poll estimated the BJP would win 57 to 65 seats, projecting a more comfortable win for the BJP.

News18-IPSOS exit poll similarly predicted a landslide, giving the BJP 75 seats. ABP-C Voter estimated the BJP would win 72 to 80 seats, further suggesting an overwhelming majority for the ruling party.

The exit polls that predicted a close race were more accurate in 2019.

2019 Haryana Result

In the final result, the BJP won 40 seats, falling short of a clear majority. The Congress managed a significant improvement with 31 seats, while the newly formed Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) headed by Dushyanat Chautala won 10 seats and became the kingmaker. The remaining seats were won by other smaller parties and independents. The BJP, unable to form a government on its own, eventually allied with JJP to retain power.