'Experienced hijacking, father was on a flight': External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shares poignant moment on how he dealt with a plane hijacking case

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared a poignant personal account on Friday, disclosing that his father was a passenger on the hijacked flight in 1984. Speaking at a community event in Geneva, Jaishankar reflected on his unique dual perspective during the crisis—both as a young officer involved in the negotiations and as a concerned family member.

Responding to a query about the Netflix series IC814: The Kandahar Hijack, which dramatizes the 1999 hijacking of Indian Airlines Flight IC814, Jaishankar recounted his experiences. He noted that, although he has not watched the series, it portrays the bureaucracy and government response to hijackings in a negative light.

Jaishankar explained how, as a young officer in 1984, he was part of the team handling the hijacking crisis. "I called my mother to say I couldn’t come home because of the hijacking," he said. "It was only then that I learned my father was on the flight. The plane had been diverted to Dubai. Thankfully, there were no casualties, but it was a tense and troubling time."

On July 5, 1984, an Indian Airlines flight from Pathankot to Srinagar was hijacked and flown to Dubai. After 36 hours, the 12 pro-Khalistani hijackers surrendered, releasing all 68 passengers and six crew members unharmed.

Jaishankar, who was an Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer at the time, later became a prominent minister after his retirement. His father, K. Subrahmanyam, was a distinguished IAS officer and strategic affairs commentator.

Reflecting on his dual role during the hijacking, Jaishankar noted, "It was unique because I was both part of the official team dealing with the crisis and also a family member pressing the government for action. This provided me with a rare perspective from both sides."

Jaishankar humorously added, "Movies often portray governments unfavourably, focusing on the hero’s perspective. While that makes for compelling storytelling, it’s important to remember that real-life situations are more complex," prompting laughter from the audience.