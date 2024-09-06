Netflix drops chilling trailer of 'Sector 36' starring Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal

Netflix has officially dropped the trailer of its upcoming chilling film, 'Sector 36,' featuring critically acclaimed actors Vikrant Massey and Deepak Dobriyal. Releasing on September 13 on the OTT platform, the film is based on shocking real-life incidents while promising to deliver a gripping narrative.

The trailer introduces Inspector Ram Charan Pandey, portrayed by Deepak Dobriyal, a devoted father and husband who gets involved in a difficult chase against a cunning serial killer, played by Vikrant Massey.

Despite warnings to halt the investigation, Inspector Pandey is driven by the urgent need to protect the lives of missing children. As the tension mounts, audiences are drawn into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game that tests the limits of justice and morality.

Inspired by true events, 'Sector 36' delves into the emotional turmoil of a complacent police inspector who finds his resolve tested when the stakes become personal. The film's narrative unfolds in a slum located in Sector 36, where children mysteriously vanish, pushing the inspector to confront his deepest fears as he races against time to solve the case.

Vikrant Massey shared his thoughts on embodying a complex character, stating, "Stepping into the character of Prem for this film was unlike anything I’ve done before. Portraying a layered and terrifying killer who blends seamlessly into society posed a unique challenge. Aditya (Nimbalkar) has meticulously crafted this gritty world. This is an incredibly important film, and alongside Netflix and Maddock Films, we hope to shine a light on the necessity of telling such stories."

Deepak Dobriyal reflected on the screenplay's impact, saying, "From the very beginning, I was captivated by the Sector 36 script. This powerful thriller highlights class disparity and the rampant crime that thrives when it's ignored. Through my character, I aim to convey a sense of urgency in this riveting story that explores the dynamics between hunter and hunted. I am grateful to Netflix, Maddock Films, Jio Studios, and Aditya Nimbalkar for allowing me to be part of this project."

Directed by debutant Aditya Nimbalkar and penned by Bodhayan Roychaudhury, 'Sector 36' is produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Seems like the Nithari killings serve as the film's baseline plot. The 2006 Nithari killings involved the abduction, sexual abuse, and murder of children and young women in Noida.

The grotesque nature of these crimes shocked the nation, with the main suspects being Surinder Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher. Allegations revealed that Koli lured his young victims with promises of sweets, only to subject them to unimaginable horrors.