'Face full wrath of our agencies': Amit Shah orders hunt for all culprits behind Delhi car blast

In the wake of the Delhi car blast, Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered a full-scale hunt for every individual responsible for the attack, warning that they will face the "full wrath of our agencies."

In an official statement shared on X, Shah confirmed that he had chaired review meetings with senior officials, instructing them to leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice. "I have instructed them to hunt down each and every culprit behind this incident," Shah wrote, signalling the government's determination to take swift action.

Shah's warning to those involved in the attack was clear: "Everyone involved in this act will face the full wrath of our agencies." The statement comes as law enforcement agencies intensify their investigation into the bombing, which has shocked the capital and raised concerns over security in high-profile areas.

Latest updates on blast:

The death toll in the Red Fort car blast rose to 12 on Tuesday after three more victims succumbed to their injuries overnight. The explosion, which tore through a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, left over 20 others injured and several vehicles in flames. What was initially thought to be a car malfunction is now officially being treated as a terror-related explosion, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking charge of the probe.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the case to the NIA on Tuesday morning, signalling that the government now views the incident as a terror attack. The decision came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late-night review meeting with top security officials. Shah, who also chaired a follow-up meeting on Tuesday afternoon, said that the investigation would “go in-depth” and that all agencies were coordinating closely to track those responsible.

Timeline of the 10/11 Delhi blast

According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the Hyundai i20 entered Delhi from the Faridabad side at 8:04 am on Monday. CCTV footage captured the car crossing the Badarpur toll booth before stopping briefly at a petrol pump near Okhla Industrial Area around 8:20 am.

Throughout the day, the vehicle was spotted in several areas, including Daryaganj, Kashmere Gate, and Sunehri Masjid. Investigators have mapped its entire route using over 100 CCTV clips collected from toll booths, parking lots, and traffic junctions.

Around 3:19 pm, the car entered the Sunehri Masjid parking lot, located close to the Red Fort, where it remained stationary for nearly three hours. It exited the parking area at 6:22 pm, and investigators believe this halt was likely used for reconnaissance or preparation ahead of the explosion.

Minutes later, the i20 was captured driving through Chandni Chowk, taking a U-turn near the Red Fort, and finally stopping on Subhash Marg near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, where it exploded at 6:52 pm. The blast was powerful enough to destroy nearby vehicles and shatter glass in surrounding shops.