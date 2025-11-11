Red Fort blast latest: NIA takes over probe, President Droupadi Murmu dials Amit Shah — Know the latest developments here

The death toll in the Red Fort car blast rose to 12 on Tuesday after three more victims succumbed to their injuries overnight. The explosion, which tore through a Hyundai i20 near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, left over 20 others injured and several vehicles in flames. What was initially thought to be a car malfunction is now officially being treated as a terror-related explosion, with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) taking charge of the probe.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) handed over the case to the NIA on Tuesday morning, signalling that the government now views the incident as a terror attack. The decision came shortly after Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a late-night review meeting with top security officials. Shah, who also chaired a follow-up meeting on Tuesday afternoon, said that the investigation would “go in-depth” and that all agencies were coordinating closely to track those responsible.

President Droupadi Murmu, currently in Angola on an official visit, spoke to Amit Shah over phone and sought detailed updates on the situation. She expressed concern over the lives lost and conveyed her support to the investigation teams handling the sensitive case, india Today reported citing sources.

Advertisement

Since Operation Sindoor, intelligence inputs have indicated that several terrorist organisations have been plotting coordinated attacks across India. According to the Delhi Police Special Cell, the Hyundai i20 entered Delhi from the Faridabad side at 8:04 am on Monday. CCTV footage captured the car crossing the Badarpur toll booth before stopping briefly at a petrol pump near Okhla Industrial Area around 8:20 am.

Throughout the day, the vehicle was spotted in several areas, including Daryaganj, Kashmere Gate, and Sunehri Masjid. Investigators have mapped its entire route using over 100 CCTV clips collected from toll booths, parking lots, and traffic junctions.

Around 3:19 pm, the car entered the Sunehri Masjid parking lot, located close to the Red Fort, where it remained stationary for nearly three hours. It exited the parking area at 6:22 pm, and investigators believe this halt was likely used for reconnaissance or preparation ahead of the explosion.

Advertisement

Minutes later, the i20 was captured driving through Chandni Chowk, taking a U-turn near the Red Fort, and finally stopping on Subhash Marg near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, where it exploded at 6:52 pm. The blast was powerful enough to destroy nearby vehicles and shatter glass in surrounding shops.

CCTV images show a man wearing a black face mask behind the wheel of the car. He has been identified as Dr Umar Mohammad, a Faridabad-based doctor linked to a terror module recently busted by security agencies. Investigators suspect he was inside the car at the time of the explosion.

Umar is believed to be closely associated with Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather, a medical professional from Anantnag, who was arrested last week in connection with a Faridabad terror network. According to intelligence sources, Umar and his associates carried out the explosion “in panic” after a series of arrests disrupted their module. The blast is believed to have been triggered using Ammonium Nitrate Fuel Oil (ANFO), a powerful industrial explosive mix.

Following the identification, Jammu and Kashmir Police detained Umar’s mother, Shaheema Bano, and his brothers Aashiq and Zahroor from Shopian for questioning. In Shopian, police raided the residence of Imran alias Maulvi, whose name surfaced in module links, while Tariq Ahmad Dar (38), a tipper driver from Pulwama, was detained for interrogation.

Advertisement

Officials said further arrests are likely as the network’s local support system is mapped. The Delhi Police have registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act. Over 13 suspects are currently being interrogated across Delhi, Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. Forensic teams continue to examine the explosion site for residue samples and digital evidence.