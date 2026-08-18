Facebook friend cons Gorakhpur man of Rs 15.20 lakh with airport luggage scam

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According to Jaiswal's complaint, he became friends with the woman on Facebook. During their conversations, she allegedly told him that she wanted to visit India. Later, she claimed that she had reached Delhi airport, but officials had detained her luggage and were demanding money for its release.

Believing her claims, Jaiswal transferred Rs 15,20,399 from his SBI account through the bank's app to several bank accounts provided by the woman, the complaint said. However, the demands for more money allegedly continued, after which Jaiswal became suspicious and realised that he had fallen victim to cyber fraud. He then lodged a complaint on the national cybercrime portal and approached the police.

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Jaiswal told investigators that the WhatsApp numbers linked to the woman displayed the names Charlotte Olivia and Sonam Kumari. Officials said he has also submitted transaction records and other evidence to the police. Inspector Jayant Kumar Singh said, "an FIR had been registered against an unidentified woman in the name of Charlotte Olivia." "The cybercrime cell is examining the transactions and collecting details of the bank accounts allegedly used in the fraud," he said. The case is now being investigated by the police and the cybercrime cell.