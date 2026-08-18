'Work-from-home can't be substitute for...': Bengaluru ORR firms oppose ₹450 crore road revamp before Metro opens

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“Work From Home cannot be a substitute for effective infrastructure planning and traffic management,” the association said in a letter accessed by Moneycontrol.

ORRCA raises concerns over October 2026 work

ORRCA expressed "deep disappointment and serious concern" over reports that civic authorities plan to begin white-topping work from October 2026.

The association said the proposed timeline appeared inconsistent with the understanding reached during an August 4 stakeholder meeting. According to ORRCA, there was a broad understanding at the meeting that major road works should be planned after the Metro becomes operational.

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ORRCA seeks traffic and construction plans

The association has sought a technical comparison between white-topping and black-topping, covering construction time, traffic impact, cost and lifecycle, as well as execution.

It has also called for a traffic simulation, diversion plan and construction-management plan, coordinated with the Bengaluru Traffic Police and the Metro construction schedule.

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However, ORRCA is not opposed to infrastructure improvements on the corridor. It supports ancillary works such as utilities, stormwater drains, footpaths, pedestrian infrastructure, flood mitigation and traffic-management upgrades.

What is Bengaluru's ₹450-crore ORR white-topping project?

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Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda has directed officials to start ORR white-topping work in October this year. The project will cover a 17-km stretch between Silk Board Junction and KR Puram.

The state government has allocated ₹450 crore for the project. Officials have been asked to engage with companies along the corridor and facilitate 50% work-from-home arrangements so that construction can proceed with less disruption.

Under the project, internal roads are planned to be used for traffic diversions. The government will also consult ORRCA and Bengaluru Police before finalising traffic-management measures.

Footpaths, bus bays and other ORR upgrades

The minister has ordered end-to-end footpaths of at least 3 metres along the ORR, while side roads are to have footpaths of up to 1.8 metres. Dedicated taxi and bus pick-up and drop-off points have also been proposed.

Other planned measures include removing roadside encroachments, shifting private transformers occupying public spaces and constructing bus bays on the main carriageway.