Woman lost her arm in 2019 road crash; Delhi tribunal awards ₹31.7 lakh compensation

Car overturned after hitting cyclist

According to the tribunal's order dated August 7, Begum was travelling from Delhi to Bulandshahr on May 22, 2019, when the car she was travelling in hit a cyclist near Sangat Green Inter College on GT Road and overturned.

She sustained grievous injuries and was later required to undergo amputation of her upper left arm above the elbow.

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“This tribunal finds that there is sufficient material on record to establish that the accident had occurred due to rash and negligent driving of the offending vehicle ... and that has caused grievous injuries to the petitioner."

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The tribunal held that the accident was caused by the rash and negligent driving of the vehicle by its driver, Faizan Ansari. It said the FIR, chargesheet and other material on record supported the claimant's version.

Tribunal assesses impact on her work

A disability board certified that Begum had 80 per cent permanent locomotor disability in her left upper limb.

The tribunal assessed her functional disability at 50 per cent, taking into account her work as an embroidery worker.

The judge noted that the injuries had resulted in permanent disability and would affect Begum's ability to carry out daily activities and enjoy the amenities of life.

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₹31.7 lakh compensation

The tribunal awarded ₹12.44 lakh towards loss of future earning capacity.

It also awarded ₹17.91 lakh towards the cost of an artificial limb and its future replacements.

The insurer has been directed to deposit the award amount within 30 days.