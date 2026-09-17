'Fake alert': MEA junks claims of world leaders falling sick after BRICS Summit

Fake Alert!!! 🚨🚨🚨



We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms! pic.twitter.com/NRu6Dfk7Yj — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) — MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) September 17, 2026

South African President unwell

The office of Ramaphosa said the 73-year-old had been advised to rest and recover due to ill health. “The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.” It said he returned from the summit on Monday and that ministers would represent him where possible. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also recovering from a minor medical procedure.

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PRESIDENT RAMAPHOSA BOOKED OFF FROM PUBLIC ENGAGEMENTS



The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President @CyrilRamaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.



President Ramaphosa, who returned from the BRICS Summit in India on Monday, has been… — The Presidency 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) September 16, 2026

Claims around Xi Jinping's health

Not just Ramaphosa, social media was also replete with rumours around Chinese President Xi Jinping's health during the multilateral event. Wanjun Xie, chairman of China Democracy Party, claimed in a social media post that Jinping suffered a stroke and fainted during the BRICS Summit 2026.

"It is rumored that Xi Jinping suffered a transient ischemic attack and suddenly fainted at the BRICS summit. Xi Jinping himself decided to immediately end his visit to India and return to Beijing ahead of schedule. At Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Xi Jinping made special arrangements: he did not need anyone to assist him and boarded the special plane on his own, thereby demonstrating to the world that his health remained robust," Xie wrote in a post on X.

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据传，习近平因患短暂的脑梗死，而在金砖会议上突然晕倒。习近平本人决定立即结束对印度的访问，提前返回北京。在印度新德里机场，习近平特意安排，他不需要任何人搀扶，自己可以登上专机，以此向全世界展示他的身体仍然健康。… — 谢万军 Wanjun Xie (@WanjunXie) September 17, 2026

BRICS Summit

The summit was held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, 2026, under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. In the New Delhi declaration, BRICS raised concern over nuclear danger and conflict, backed dialogue and diplomacy, and opposed “unilateral coercive measures” contrary to international law.