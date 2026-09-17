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'Fake alert': MEA junks claims of world leaders falling sick after BRICS Summit

'Fake alert': MEA junks claims of world leaders falling sick after BRICS Summit

The clarification came after Cyril Ramaphosa paused public engagements and unverified posts targeted Xi Jinping.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 11:30 AM IST
'Fake alert': MEA junks claims of world leaders falling sick after BRICS SummitThe summit was held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, 2026, under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.
SUMMARY
  • Ramaphosa was advised rest after returning from New Delhi on Monday
  • South African ministers will represent him while Deputy President Mashatile also recuperates
  • Unverified posts alleged Xi Jinping left the summit early for treatment

Amid concern stirred by online claims after the BRICS Summit in India, the ministry of external affairs on Thursday said reports that multiple world leaders had fallen sick after attending the meeting were “fake”. The remarks came as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa withdrew from public engagements after returning from the summit, while unverified posts also claimed Chinese President Xi Jinping had left early for medical reasons.

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In a post on X, the ministry’s fact-checking unit warned against what it called “malicious” social media posts, saying, “Fake Alert!!! We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms!”

Fake Alert!!! 🚨🚨🚨

We caution against such malicious posts on social media platforms! pic.twitter.com/NRu6Dfk7Yj

— MEA FactCheck (@MEAFactCheck) September 17, 2026

South African President unwell

The office of Ramaphosa said the 73-year-old had been advised to rest and recover due to ill health. “The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.” It said he returned from the summit on Monday and that ministers would represent him where possible. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also recovering from a minor medical procedure.

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Claims around Xi Jinping's health

Not just Ramaphosa, social media was also replete with rumours around Chinese President Xi Jinping's health during the multilateral event. Wanjun Xie, chairman of China Democracy Party, claimed in a social media post that Jinping suffered a stroke and fainted during the BRICS Summit 2026.

"It is rumored that Xi Jinping suffered a transient ischemic attack and suddenly fainted at the BRICS summit. Xi Jinping himself decided to immediately end his visit to India and return to Beijing ahead of schedule. At Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Xi Jinping made special arrangements: he did not need anyone to assist him and boarded the special plane on his own, thereby demonstrating to the world that his health remained robust," Xie wrote in a post on X.

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BRICS Summit

The summit was held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, 2026, under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. In the New Delhi declaration, BRICS raised concern over nuclear danger and conflict, backed dialogue and diplomacy, and opposed “unilateral coercive measures” contrary to international law.

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Business Today Desk
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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 11:30 AM IST
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