'Fake alert': MEA junks claims of world leaders falling sick after BRICS Summit

South African President unwell
The office of Ramaphosa said the 73-year-old had been advised to rest and recover due to ill health. “The Presidency wishes to advise that, due to ill health, President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently booked off from public engagements.” It said he returned from the summit on Monday and that ministers would represent him where possible. Deputy President Paul Mashatile is also recovering from a minor medical procedure.
Claims around Xi Jinping's health
Not just Ramaphosa, social media was also replete with rumours around Chinese President Xi Jinping's health during the multilateral event. Wanjun Xie, chairman of China Democracy Party, claimed in a social media post that Jinping suffered a stroke and fainted during the BRICS Summit 2026.
"It is rumored that Xi Jinping suffered a transient ischemic attack and suddenly fainted at the BRICS summit. Xi Jinping himself decided to immediately end his visit to India and return to Beijing ahead of schedule. At Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, Xi Jinping made special arrangements: he did not need anyone to assist him and boarded the special plane on his own, thereby demonstrating to the world that his health remained robust," Xie wrote in a post on X.
BRICS Summit
The summit was held in New Delhi on September 12 and 13, 2026, under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”. In the New Delhi declaration, BRICS raised concern over nuclear danger and conflict, backed dialogue and diplomacy, and opposed “unilateral coercive measures” contrary to international law.