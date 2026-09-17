RIL-backed stock hits fresh 52-week low; shares plunge nearly 56% YTD

Shares of Alok Industries Ltd fell sharply in Thursday's early trade, snapping their two-day upmove. The Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-backed penny stock plunged 5.74 per cent to hit a new 52-week low of Rs 7.06. It was last seen trading 4.81 per cent lower at Rs 7.13. At this level, the counter has crashed 55.69 per cent so far in the calendar year 2026.
According to BSE, EPS (Earnings Per Share) based on the previous four trailing quarters in the scrip is zero. The high-low price variation was greater than 75 per cent in the previous three months, 100 per cent in the previous six months and 150 per cent in the previous 12 months. As per NSE, the company has been loss-making for the last eight quarters.