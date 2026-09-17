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'Energy security a priority': India on US' Russia sanctions bill, says issue discussed at high levels

'Energy security a priority': India on US' Russia sanctions bill, says issue discussed at high levels

The legislation, aimed at increasing economic pressure on Moscow, was passed by the House in a 262-159 vote on Wednesday. 

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 17, 2026 11:06 AM IST
'Energy security a priority': India on US' Russia sanctions bill, says issue discussed at high levelsThe US House of Representatives passed the sanctions package on Wednesday in a 262-159 vote.

India on Thursday responded to the US Congress passing a Russia sanctions bill that gives President Donald Trump the authority to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries buying Russian energy, saying it remains committed to securing energy supplies for its 1.4 billion people.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said it has taken note of the passage of the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, 2026, and is monitoring further developments.

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“As stated on several earlier occasions, India remains firmly committed to ensuring energy security for its 1.4 billion people,” the MEA said in a statement.

The ministry added that India would continue to secure its energy needs through diversified sourcing and on the basis of evolving market dynamics.

India flags impact on US ties, global energy market

The MEA said the issue has been discussed at high levels with various US interlocutors in recent months. It said India has clearly conveyed its concerns about the potential implications for both India-US bilateral ties and the international energy market.

“The Indian side has also made clear its determination to take all necessary measures to protect its trade and economic interests,” the ministry said.

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The government will also work closely with Indian trade and industry bodies to deal with the implications of the US legislation.

What does the US bill mean for India?

The US House of Representatives passed the sanctions package on Wednesday in a 262-159 vote. The legislation targets Russia's energy and financial sectors and gives Trump the power to impose tariffs of up to 100% on countries purchasing Russian oil and gas. India and China are among the major buyers potentially affected.

The bill now moves to Trump for approval. The tariff provision authorises the president to impose the duties; it does not automatically impose a 100% tariff on India.

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Published on: Sep 17, 2026 11:06 AM IST
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