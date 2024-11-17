'Fake narrative can persist only...': PM Modi praises Vikrant Massey-starrer 'The Sabarmati Report'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared his views on the film 'The Sabarmati Report', which explores the events leading up to the 2002 Godhra train tragedy. Praising the film for revealing the truth behind the incident, PM Modi said a "fake narrative can only persist for a limited period of time."

"It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it," PM Modi said while applauding the film, which stars Vikrant Massey.

PM Modi's comments came in response to an X user, Alok Bhatt, who had praised the movie in his review. Bhatt called 'The Sabarmati Report' a must-watch, commending the makers for shedding light on the truth behind the 2002 Godhra tragedy, in which 59 people, including women and children, lost their lives.

"The effort is particularly commendable because it brings out the important truth of one of the most shameful events in our recent history. The makers of the film handled this issue with a lot of sensitivity and dignity," Bhatt said.

A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out! https://t.co/8XXo5hQe2y — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 17, 2024

Bhatt also reflected on the broader implications of the incident, emphasising the political manipulation that followed: "On a larger point, it is worth introspection for all of us as to how the brutal burning of passengers of the Sabarmati Express was turned into a political minefield by a vested interest group, who saw it as a means to tarnish the image of one leader. Their ecosystem peddled one lie after another just to satisfy their own petty agenda."

He concluded, "Finally, 59 innocent victims got to speak for themselves. Yes, as they say, truth alone triumphs. This movie is indeed a fitting tribute to those 59 innocent men, women, and children we lost that February morning."

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report explores the tragic incident that sparked widespread riots in Gujarat in 2002. The film, featuring Vikrant Massey, was released on November 15.