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Fake PMO ID, armed bodyguard: Two detained at Mumbai venue ahead of PM Modi event

Fake PMO ID, armed bodyguard: Two detained at Mumbai venue ahead of PM Modi event

PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 and address a gathering at the Jio World Centre in BKC

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 4:56 PM IST
Fake PMO ID, armed bodyguard: Two detained at Mumbai venue ahead of PM Modi eventPM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026

Two men were detained at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday after one allegedly posed as a Prime Minister's Office official and was found carrying a forged PMO identity card, India Today reported on Tuesday.

The incident came hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 at the Jio World Centre in BKC.

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The man, identified as 24-year-old Rohan Parekh, was allegedly attempting to enter the venue using a fake identity card.

Mumbai Police said security personnel spotted him and found that the identity cards in his possession were forged. "The arrested individual was attempting to enter the venue yesterday (September 7) using a fake identity card. Mumbai Police personnel spotted him, and upon inspection, the identity cards found in his possession turned out to be forged," the police were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

A case was subsequently registered against Parekh and his bodyguard at the BKC police station.

Gun Recovered From Bodyguard

Police said Parekh was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun. "The detained man is reported to be 24 years old. He was accompanied by a bodyguard who was carrying a gun," the police said.

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The two men were detained from the venue, and the Crime Branch is now investigating the matter.

Police are examining how the suspects reached the high-security area and whether their alleged attempt to enter using a forged identity card and carrying a weapon was connected to the Prime Minister's scheduled visit.

PM Modi was scheduled to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026 and address a gathering at the Jio World Centre in BKC.

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Published on: Sep 8, 2026 4:54 PM IST
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