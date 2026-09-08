Force Motors, Century Plyboards, Prince Pipes, JMB Auto, GNFC among 20 stocks turning ex-dividend on September 9

Force Motors will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 50 per share dividend. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is also September 9. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Century Plyboards (India)

Century Plyboards will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 1 per share final dividend. The record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend is also September 9. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Prince Pipes and Fittings

Prince Pipes and Fittings will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 1 per share final dividend. The company has fixed September 9 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payout. The actual payment will be made on October 16.

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GNFC

GNFC will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 21 per share final dividend. The company has fixed September 9 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payout. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Empire Industries

Empire Industries will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 25 per share final dividend and Rs 25 per share special dividend, taking its total payout to Rs 50 per share. September 9 is the record date for both dividends. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Naperol Investments

Naperol Investments will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 16.48 per share final dividend. The record date for the dividend is September 9. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

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Travel Food Services

Travel Food Services will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 10.25 per share dividend. September 9 has been fixed as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Other stocks

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives will turn ex-dividend for a Rs 9 per share final dividend, followed by Associated Alcohols & Breweries at Rs 2, Acknit Industries at Rs 1.50, Aastha Spintex at Rs 0.10, JBM Auto at Rs 0.85, Kronox Lab Sciences at Rs 0.50, National Fittings at Rs 1, Perfectpac at Rs 1, Share India Securities at Rs 0.50, Shree Digvijay Cement Company at Rs 1, WEP Solutions at Rs 0.50 and Worth Peripherals at Rs 1 per share. Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust will also turn ex-date for income distribution.

