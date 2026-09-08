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Force Motors, Century Plyboards, Prince Pipes, JMB Auto, GNFC among 20 stocks turning ex-dividend on September 9

Force Motors, Century Plyboards, Prince Pipes, JMB Auto, GNFC among 20 stocks turning ex-dividend on September 9

FORCEMOT17,625.00(1.14%)

Force Motors will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 50 per share dividend. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is also September 9.

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Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 4:10 PM IST
Force Motors, Century Plyboards, Prince Pipes, JMB Auto, GNFC among 20 stocks turning ex-dividend on September 9Century Plyboards will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 1 per share final dividend.

Force Motors Ltd, Century Plyboards (India) Ltd, JBM Auto Ltd, Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd and Shree Digvijay Cement Company Ltd are among 20 companies whose shares will turn ex-dividend on Wednesday, September 9. Others included Jyoti Resins & Adhesives Ltd, Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GNFC) and Empire Industries Ltd. Force Motors and Empire Industries have announced dividends of Rs 50 per share each, while GNFC has declared a Rs 21 per share final dividend.

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Force Motors

Force Motors will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 50 per share dividend. The record date for determining eligible shareholders is also September 9. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Century Plyboards (India)

Century Plyboards will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 1 per share final dividend. The record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend is also September 9. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Prince Pipes and Fittings

Prince Pipes and Fittings will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 1 per share final dividend. The company has fixed September 9 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payout. The actual payment will be made on October 16.

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GNFC

GNFC will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 21 per share final dividend. The company has fixed September 9 as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the payout. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Empire Industries

Empire Industries will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 25 per share final dividend and Rs 25 per share special dividend, taking its total payout to Rs 50 per share. September 9 is the record date for both dividends. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Naperol Investments

Naperol Investments will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 16.48 per share final dividend. The record date for the dividend is September 9. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

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Travel Food Services

Travel Food Services will turn ex-dividend on September 9 for a Rs 10.25 per share dividend. September 9 has been fixed as the record date for determining shareholders eligible for the dividend. The actual payment will be made on 16 October.

Other stocks

Jyoti Resins & Adhesives will turn ex-dividend for a Rs 9 per share final dividend, followed by Associated Alcohols & Breweries at Rs 2, Acknit Industries at Rs 1.50, Aastha Spintex at Rs 0.10, JBM Auto at Rs 0.85, Kronox Lab Sciences at Rs 0.50, National Fittings at Rs 1, Perfectpac at Rs 1, Share India Securities at Rs 0.50, Shree Digvijay Cement Company at Rs 1, WEP Solutions at Rs 0.50 and Worth Peripherals at Rs 1 per share. Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust will also turn ex-date for income distribution.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Tanushree Singh
Tanushree Singh

I'm a financial journalist covering stocks, corporate developments, markets, and the broader business landscape. I enjoy breaking down complex financial and corporate news into clear, accessible stories for readers.

At Business Today, I write about market movements, corporate announcements, and developments shaping India's business and financial landscape.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 4:10 PM IST
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