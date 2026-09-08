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5 bank stocks to buy, target prices | FCNR(B) windfall, unevenly shared 

5 bank stocks to buy, target prices | FCNR(B) windfall, unevenly shared 

ICICIBANK1,427.50(0.30%)

Nomura suggested a target of Rs 395 for Federal Bank. It maintained a target of Rs 1,700 on ICICI Bank, Rs 95 on IDFC First Bank, Rs 1,145 on IndusInd Bank, Rs 460 on Kotak Mahindra Bank. 

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Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill
  • Updated Sep 8, 2026 2:23 PM IST
5 bank stocks to buy, target prices | FCNR(B) windfall, unevenly shared Nomura remained cautious on PSU banks. Within mid-tier banks, Nomura prefers IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank. The brokerage has 'Buy' rating on five stocks.

Nomura in a note on Tuesday said industry-wide dollar inflows have far exceeded expectations. The foreign brokerage said FCNR(B) windfall was unevenly shared, with large private and mid-tier banks captured a disproportionate share of these flows, while PSUs lagged.

It expects private banks to reverse the market share losses incurred during the liquidity-constrained period as FCNR(B) deployment scales through the rest of the FY27 and FY28. For now, Nomura has preference for ICICI Bank Ltd and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KMB) among large private banks.

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It remained cautious on PSU banks. Within mid-tier banks, Nomura prefers IDFC First Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Federal Bank. The brokerage has 'Buy' rating on the five stocks.

Nomura said the FCNR(B) influx arrived at a critical juncture for the Indian banking system, which has been grappling with liquidity constraints, elevated certificate of deposit (CD) rates, and persistent deposit mobilisation pressures. This stemmed from a structural CASA decline across the industry and increasing investor preference to higher yielding asset classes against fixed deposits (FDs).

"While we anticipate some margin compression over the next two quarters due to negative carry as banks deploy these funds, the FCNR(B) windfall represents a strategic liquidity buffer that can materially boost FY28F earnings growth once deployment gains traction 2QFY27 onwards," Nomura said.

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Nomura suggested a target of Rs 395 for Federal Bank. It maintained a target of Rs 1,700 on ICICI Bank, Rs 95 on IDFC First Bank, Rs 1,145 on IndusInd Bank, Rs 460 on Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The foreign brokerage said there are two main drivers of earnings upgrade when FCNR(B) funds are fully deployed. The first is FCNR(B) deposits as a percentage of overall deposits; and yields/potential spread that the bank can generate.

"Mid-tier banks have both these parameters in their favour. Thus, we expect IDFC First Bank to see the highest earnings upgrades (12 per cent on FY28F). Within large private banks, we expect KMB to see 4 per cent while Axis Bank/ICICI Bank to see a 3 per cent earnings upgrade each on FY28F. However, for HDFC Bank, the upgrade is limited to 1 per cent as the bank’s FCNR(B) flow as a percentage of 1QFY27 deposits is the lowest at 4 per cent (vs 9-15 per cent for the other three)," Nomura said.

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In the case o PSU banks such as SBI and Bank of Baroda, they have lower potential spread and lower share of FNCR(B) flow as a percentage of deposits as compared to both large private and mid-tier banks. Thus, Nomura expects the upgrades for them to be limited to 1 per cent each.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Amit Mudgill
Amit Mudgill

A financial journalist with over 18 years of experience in print and digital media, I cover India's capital markets, focusing on stocks, IPOs, mutual funds, corporate earnings, and market trends. Currently with Business Today, I report on equities, corporate developments, fundraising activity, and the broader investment landscape, delivering timely, data-backed insights to investors and readers.

Previously, I worked with The Economic Times and Deccan Chronicle, covering business, markets, and corporate affairs. My experience spans breaking news, analysis, and long-form features, with a strong focus on financial markets and investment-related reporting.

I am on the go 24/7:  Saying 'Good Night' to Dow Jones and 'Good Morning' to Gift Nifty comes naturally. Ask me about data and you'll hear stories. Away from markets, I enjoy stargazing, astrophotography, reading about India's neighbourhood, and playing video games.

Published on: Sep 8, 2026 2:23 PM IST
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