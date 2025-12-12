‘Fall guys...’: Aviation expert claims DGCA fired cancer-stricken FOI who had already resigned

Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar has raised serious questions over the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s (DGCA) move to terminate four senior Flight Operation Inspectors (FOIs), alleging that at least some of them are being unfairly targeted amid the ongoing crisis at IndiGo.

In a post on X, Lazar wrote: “I just discovered a shocking truth — that some of these 4 pilots are being made scapegoats for someone else’s crimes. (Read CFOI & JDG-DGCA). Capt Pokhriyal is in hospital and is suffering from advanced cancer & had resigned long ago. He also had nothing to do with FDTL (same with 2 others). These people are being made fall guys. My apologies Capt for judging you on the basis of the notice & get well soon.”

Advertisement

Related Articles

I just discovered a shocking truth -that some of these 4 pilots are being made scapegoats for someone else’s crimes. (Read CFOI & JDG- DGCA)



Capt Pokhriyal is in hospital and is suffering from advanced cancer & had resigned long ago. He also had nothing to do with FDTL (same… https://t.co/NuiYuvCn3S pic.twitter.com/xHbNqya9wV — Sanjay Lazar (@sjlazars) December 12, 2025

DGCA terminates 4 FOIs

Even as a four-member panel has been constituted to probe the root causes behind widespread operational disruptions at IndiGo, the DGCA on December 11 announced the immediate termination of four FOIs across various categories. These officials, responsible for monitoring operational safety and regulatory compliance within airlines, were directed to return to their parent organisations.

The officers relieved are:

Rishi Raj Chatterjee (Deputy CFOI)

Seema Jhamnani (SFOI)

Anil Kumar Pokhariyal (FOIA)

Priyam Kaushik (FOIA)

It is Captain Anil Kumar Pokhariyal, battling advanced cancer and reportedly uninvolved in FDTL (Flight Duty Time Limitations) oversight, whose termination has drawn widespread sympathy — and now, controversy.

Advertisement

Lazar’s allegation that some of the terminated officers had no role in the FDTL oversight — one of the central pain points in the IndiGo scheduling crisis — has raised questions about whether the DGCA acted hastily or diverted responsibility away from higher decision-makers.

On-site monitoring, daily reports & airport checks

The shake-up comes amid massive flight cancellations, crew scheduling failures, and passenger inconvenience across IndiGo’s domestic network — a fallout of planning lapses linked to new pilot duty and rest norms.

To contain the crisis, the DGCA has launched a https://www.businesstoday.in/latest/corporate/story/indigo-ceo-pieter-elbers-to-appear-before-dgca-again-506348-2025-12-12multi-layered oversight effort:

Officials deployed at IndiGo headquarters: Two DGCA officers have been stationed at IndiGo’s Gurugram corporate office to track: domestic and international cancellations, refund processing, passenger compensation, baggage return and on-time performance. These officers are required to submit daily situation reports. Airport-level safety & Ops inspections: DGCA teams are also conducting immediate on-site inspections across 11 domestic airports, with each officer mandated to file a full compliance and safety assessment within 24 hours.

High-level committee to diagnose planning failures

Advertisement

In parallel, the regulator constituted a four-member committee to evaluate structural problems within IndiGo that may have led to the meltdown. The panel includes: Sanjay Brahamane, Joint Director General; Amit Gupta, Deputy Director General; Kapil Manglik, Senior FOI; Lokesh Rampal, FOI.

Their mandate covers: manpower and crew planning, fluctuations in roster systems, readiness for implementing revised pilot duty/rest norms. The committee will examine whether lapses occurred at managerial or compliance levels — a question central to the concerns raised by Lazar.

Adding to the pressure, DGCA has summoned IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers for a second time on December 12 as the regulator deepens its probe into operational failures at the airline, which controls over 65% of India’s domestic aviation market.