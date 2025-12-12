IndiGo crisis: DGCA terminates four fight operation inspectors, say sources

Even as a four-member panel has been formed to identify the root causes of widespread operational disruptions at IndiGo, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has decided to terminate four flight operation inspectors (FOIs). FOIs in an airline are responsible for monitoring operational compliance and safety.

Meanwhile, a number of actions are being taken in relation to IndiGo’s recent flight disruption. DGCA officials began monitoring IndiGo's operations, refunds, and other processes from the airline's headquarters. In an unprecedented move, DGCA deployed two members from an oversight panel at the airline’s headquarters.

Then, a four-member committee has been tasked with assessing manpower planning, fluctuating rostering systems, and the airline's preparedness to implement the latest duty period and rest norms for pilots. The panel includes Joint Director General Sanjay Brahamane, Deputy Director General Amit Gupta, senior Flight Operations Inspector Kapil Manglik, and FOI Lokesh Rampal.

IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers who was grilled by the inquiry panel on Thursday has been summoned by the aviation watchdog again on Friday. Elbers has been asked to appear before the Committee of Officers at DGCA.

The crisis-hit airline, on the other hand, said that operations are slowly stabilising and also offered travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to each passenger whose flights were cancelled or delayed for long during December 3-5. The airline added that these vouchers can be redeemed in the next 12 months.