‘Falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex’: India responds to Pakistan’s Kashmir remarks

India has strongly rebutted Pakistan's allegations of human rights violations in Jammu and Kashmir during a session at the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva. Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi dismissed the claims as "baseless and malicious", criticising Pakistan for following a narrative shaped by its military establishment.

Related Articles

"India is exercising its right of reply in response to the baseless and malicious references made by Pakistan. It is regrettable to see Pakistan's so-called leaders and delegates continuing to dutifully spread falsehoods handed down by its military terrorist complex," diplomat Kshitij Tyagi said.

Tyagi articulated concerns over Pakistan's internal human rights issues, citing the persecution of minorities and a systemic erosion of democratic values. He said that Pakistan's "rhetoric reeks of hypocrisy" and its governance is marked by incompetence.

Earlier Pakistan's Minister for Law, Justice and Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar had claimed that there was a continued denial of the right to self-determination of the people in Kashmir, in violation of UN charters and resolutions. Tarar said human rights violations in the region must be stopped.

"As a country where human rights abuses, persecution of minorities and systematic erosion of democratic values constitute state policies and which brazenly harbours UN-sanctioned terrorists, Pakistan is in no position to lecture anyone," Tyagi asserted.

Tyagi urged Pakistan to focus on providing actual governance and justice within its own borders, rather than maintaining an "unhealthy obsession" with India.

Highlighting progress in Jammu and Kashmir, Tyagi reiterated India's position that the union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are integral parts of India. He noted the significant political, social, and economic advancements in the region, which reflect the people's trust in the government's commitment to normalcy following years of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"The unprecedented political, social and economic progress in J&K in the past few years speaks for itself," Tyagi added, reinforcing the message of stability and development in the region.

India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, supported these assertions, underscoring India's unwavering commitment to human rights and its active role in combating terrorism globally.