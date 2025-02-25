'You deserve it, team!': THIS boss gives employees half-day to celebrate India's win against Pakistan

As the Men in Blue performed the victory laps in after batting Pakistan out of the Champions Trophy 2025, the co-founder and COO of an educational company shared his excitement and decided to do something for his employees.

Rohit Gupta, the co-founder and COO of CollegeVidya.com, gave his employees a half-day on Monday to celebrate the victory of India over Pakistan.

Related Articles

"Wohooo!! India won and so does my College Vidya team. Are you ready to party? Cause this one's on me. And College Vidya family has tomorrow (Monday) first half off! It's official!" he wrote on LinkedIn.

Encouraging his team to have some fun, Gupta urged his employees to party all night, sleep in and log in for the second half.

"Party all night, sleep in, and log in for the second half, fully recharged and ready to give your best performance. You deserve it, team! So, #NoMondayBlues for you. Let's enjoy this win because this one's for India, for Us," he said.

The gesture was widely appreciated by the company's employees and netizens.

"Thank you sir for this approach. It's really motivated all of us," a CollegeVidya.com employee said.

"Super happy because of the Victory... As well as the Paid Half Day from our Founders! While others focus on 70 Hours a Week... Leaders like you stand out and create an exemplary example! Thank you Rohit Gupta, Mayank Gupta, an Sarthak Garg for being amazing Leaders!" another employee of the company wrote.

"Now that's how you celebrate a win! Huge cheers to Team India and the College Vidya family what an epic way to kick off the week! Enjoy the well-deserved break and come back stronger!" a user wrote.

"Thankyou sir. You are super boss every employee deserves...," another user commented. "Celebrating India’s victory with a half-day leave shows true sports spirit and leadership. Thank you Rohit Gupta for this amazing gesture!" yet another user said.

Virat Kohli put on a show in Dubai during the Champions Trophy 2025, leading India to a solid six-wicket victory over Pakistan. The 36-year-old notched his 51st ODI century, perfectly pacing his innings as India chased down 242 with 45 balls to spare. The excitement peaked as he aimed for his century—he achieved it effortlessly, striking the winning four to finish at 100 off 111 balls.