Farmers ask govt to accept their demands a day after rejecting Centre’s formula

Farmers’ protest: Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, on Tuesday, urged the Centre to meet their demands, including a legal assurance on the minimum support price (MSP) for crops and a waiver for farm loans. He announced they will proceed to Delhi on Wednesday. This comes after farmer leaders, participating in the 'Delhi Chalo' protest, rejected the Centre's proposal to purchase pulses, maize and cotton at MSP by government agencies for five years. They claimed it was unfavourable for farmers.

During the fourth round of discussions with farmer leaders on Sunday, a three-member Union minister panel suggested that government agencies would purchase pulses, maize and cotton at MSP for five years under an agreement with farmers. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha are leading the 'Delhi Chalo' march.

Pandher, a representative of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, interacted with reporters at the Shambhu border point, Punjab and Haryana, on Tuesday. He stated that the farmers have three major demands. These include a legal guarantee on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for all crops, the implementation of the 'C2 plus 50 per cent' formula as recommended by the Swaminathan Commission, and a loan waiver. He mentioned that in a meeting with the Union ministers, the farmers suggested that a law on the MSP should be enacted in a special session of Parliament.

On the subject of loan waiver, Pandher pointed out that, according to government reports, farmers owe a total debt of Rs 18.5 lakh crore. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce a waiver of farm loans, adding that the specifics of the waiver could be determined later. He stated that if the Prime Minister were to announce a debt waiver for 80 crore farmers and farm labourers, it would validate the BJP's claim of him being a strong leader.

In response to the ongoing farmers' demands, Union ministers were asked for their feedback. The leader of the farmers, commenting on the 'Delhi Chalo' march, confirmed their intent to proceed to Delhi on Wednesday. He further stated that the Centre has not yet accepted any of the farmers' demands.

Addressing the deaths of two farmers during the protests, he urged the Punjab government to establish a policy regarding this issue and appealed for compensation and employment for a family member of the deceased. A 72-year-old farmer, participating in the protest at Khanauri border, died of cardiac arrest on Sunday. Prior to this, a 63-year-old farmer suffered a fatal heart attack at the Shambhu border. The leader also commented on the internet suspension in parts of Punjab, calling on the state government to clarify their position.

Another farmer leader Ashok Bulara stated that the government must implement a law on the MSP, forgive farm loans and adjust rates in line with the 'C2 plus 50 per cent' formula. He insisted that their demands be met or they be permitted to proceed towards Delhi for a peaceful protest.

Farmers have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana following their halted 'Delhi Chalo' march. Their march began on February 13, with an aim to press the BJP-led Centre for various demands. However, they were stopped by security forces, leading to confrontations at the border points.

The farmers' demands extend beyond the MSP guarantee, to include implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pension for farmers and farm labourers, farm loan waiver, no increase in electricity tariff, withdrawal of police cases, justice for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for families of farmers who lost their lives during the 2020-21 agitation.

Also read: Farmers’ protest: Rahul Gandhi says lies being spread that MSP guarantee is not feasible