'Farmers in Delhi upset, worried': Shivraj Singh Chouhan accuses Atishi-led govt of blocking central schemes. AAP says...

Union Agriculture Minister and senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday accused the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)-led Delhi government of blocking pro-farmer schemes of the Central government in the national capital.

In a letter addressed to Delhi chief minister Atishi, Chouhan said that the AAP government has failed to implement major schemes including the Integrated Horticulture Development Mission, Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana, and the Beej Gram programme.

Related Articles

"I am writing this letter in sadness. You have never taken proper decisions in the interest of farmers. Your government has stopped implementation of farmers-friendly central schemes. Your government is not sympathetic towards farmers. Today, farmers in Delhi are upset and worried," Chouhan said in the letter.

He also urged Atishi to keep political differences aside in matters concerning farmer welfare.

The veteran BJP leader mentioned that Delhi's farmers are being denied benefits including seed distribution, soil health initiatives, crop insurance and infrastructure development due to the non-implementation of various central schemes.

As per Chouhan, Delhi's farmers are more burdened since agricultural equipment like tractors and harvesters are categorised as commercial vehicles.

He further called out the AAP government over farmers being charged commercial rates for power despite its free electricity promises. Shivraj Singh Chouhan also mentioned farmers along the Yamuna river are struggling after their irrigation equipment's power connections were disconnected.

"Your government has been in power for the last ten years, and it appears former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has betrayed farmers after making election promises," Chouhan said.

The minister urged the Delhi government to implement central agricultural schemes immediately, stating that political competition should not hinder farmer welfare.

"Farmer welfare is the duty of the government, regardless of party affiliations," he added. After Chouhan's letter, the AAP attacked the BJP.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday said at a press conference that he is surprised that the BJP still has the "audacity to talk about farmers".

"They ignored farmers and MSP law is still not implemented. It’s because of this party (BJP) , (farmer leader) Dallewal Ji is on strike. It’s because of this party that farmers of Maharashtra are forced to commit suicide."