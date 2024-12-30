'Haven't received salaries for 17 months': Imams protest outside Arvind Kejriwal's residence, give ultimatum to AAP convenor

All India Imam Association chief Sajid Rashidi on Monday said that he will meet the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to push for the payment of their salaries. He claimed that imams haven't received their salaries since the past 17 months.

The All India Imam Association chief urged the Delhi government to release money to the Waqf Board before the assembly elections.

"Imams have not received their salaries for the past 17 months, so we are trying to convince the Delhi government to release this money to the Waqf Board before elections, because after the MCC is implemented the entire process stops," Rashidi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He further said that they have met Delhi CM Atishi, the LG as well as senior and junior officers for the same. "If they do not give us our answers now, we will sit on a protest here and not get up till we get our salaries."

He also said the Delhi Waqf Board does not have a CEO at present, which can cause further delays in salary disbursements.

Rashidi also urged the Delhi government to appoint a full-time CEO as soon as possible so that the salaries of Imams are not stopped. Previously, Rashidi mentioned that around 250 Imams are troubled and their salary is only ₹18,000 per month.

"We have come here with a demand to release our pending salary for 17 months. Around 250 Imams are troubled due to this. Their salary is only ₹18,000 per month. Only salaries have been pending for the last 17 months."

Rashidi also accused the Delhi government of making hollow promises without tangible outcomes. Previously, the government released salaries for some employees in three instalments of 5 months each.

A large number of Imams and other religious preachers, however, are still unpaid.